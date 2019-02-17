Minerva cancel trip to Srinagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minerva Punjab FC will not play Monday’s I-League match against Real Kashmir in Srinagar in the aftermath of the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama. Expressing concern over the safety of their players, the club has said they are willing to forfeit points.

After Minerva expressed reservations against travelling to Srinagar, the All India Football Federation said it was not going to reschedule the match.

In a series of tweets, Minerva co-owner Henna Singh said they are apprehensive about the situation in Kashmir and their foreign players had been advised against travelling to the valley by their respective embassies. Minerva are the defending champions.