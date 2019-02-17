Morgha, Ladol emerge champions of Navi Mumbai half-marathon

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Dnyaneshwar Morgha and Tashi Ladol on Sunday won the third edition of the 'Tridhaatu' Navi Mumbai half-marathon in the men's and women's category respectively.

The half-marathon and the 10-km run were flagged off by former India skipper Kapil Dev from the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi area.

The entire race route was mapped and measured by known marathon coach Norrie Williamson, a media release said.

In the men's category, Morga clocked 1 hour, 12 minutes and 33 seconds to come out triumphant, while Akshay Padwal stood second by completing the race in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 23 seconds.

Jadgesh Gawade came third as he finished the stipulated distance in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 31 seconds, the release said.

In the women's category, Ladol took 1 hour, 28 minutes and 11 seconds to emerge victorious, while Stanzen Chandol (1 hour 30 minutes and 39 seconds) and Sayli Kupade (1 hour, 31 minutes and 56 seconds) bagged the second and third positions, respectively, it said.