Home Sport Other

Morgha, Ladol emerge champions of Navi Mumbai half-marathon

The half-marathon and the 10-km run were flagged off by former India skipper Kapil Dev.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese and Kenya's Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor during the 10k marathon run. (EPS | Pushkar V)

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Dnyaneshwar Morgha and Tashi Ladol on Sunday won the third edition of the 'Tridhaatu' Navi Mumbai half-marathon in the men's and women's category respectively.

The half-marathon and the 10-km run were flagged off by former India skipper Kapil Dev from the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi area.

The entire race route was mapped and measured by known marathon coach Norrie Williamson, a media release said.

In the men's category, Morga clocked 1 hour, 12 minutes and 33 seconds to come out triumphant, while Akshay Padwal stood second by completing the race in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 23 seconds.

Jadgesh Gawade came third as he finished the stipulated distance in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 31 seconds, the release said.

In the women's category, Ladol took 1 hour, 28 minutes and 11 seconds to emerge victorious, while Stanzen Chandol (1 hour 30 minutes and 39 seconds) and Sayli Kupade (1 hour, 31 minutes and 56 seconds) bagged the second and third positions, respectively, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp