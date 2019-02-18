Centurions Kaushik, Chaubey help UP beat TN

NEW DELHI: Centurions Madhav Kaushik (101) and Shubham Chaubey (101 n.o) helped Uttar Pradesh overcome Tamil Nadu by 99 runs in the BCCI U-23 one-dayers, being played at Jaipuria Vidhyalaya grounds, Jaipur.
Brief scores: UP 307/5 in 50 ovs (Madhav Kaushik 101, Shubham Chaubey 100 n.o) bt TN 208 in 43.2 ovs (K Mukunth 42, S Lokeshwar 58, M Siddharth 30, Trishal Trivedi 5/23, Mohammad Saif 4/56).
Nagapattinam champs
Nagapattinam men’s team, with eight points, bagged the CM Trophy in the ball badminton event held at St Joseph’s College of Engineering. Kanchipuram team finished runners-up. In the women’s category, Dindigul emerged victorious with seven points. Namakkal team were runners-up. The winning teams got `10 lakh each. The runners-up were awarded `7.5 lakh each.
Results: (Team): Men: Dindigul bt Tanjore 35-24, 35-19; Nagapattinam bt Kanchipuram 35-32, 35-29; Kanchipuram bt Dindigul 35-26, 35-21; Kanchipuram bt Tanjore 35-26, 35-29; Nagapattinam bt Dindigul 24-35, 35-31, 35-22. Women: Dindigul bt Coimbatore 35-29, 29-35, 35-26; Namakkal bt Thiruvallur 36-34, 35-33; Namakkal bt Coimbatore 35-28, 21-35, 35-27; Dindigul bt Thiruvallur 35-29, 35-16; Coimbatore bt Thiruvallur 35-26, 35-15; Dindigul bt Namakkal 33-35, 35-25, 35-25.
Narrow victory for SRF RC
Atul Kumar Diwedi’s 50 propelled SRF RC to beat CPCL by two wickets in a fourth division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: CPCL 186 in 29.5 ovs (A Gopi 56, P Arun Kumar 39, K Saravanan 3/40) lost to SRF RC 188/8 in 26 ovs (Atul Kumar Diwedi 50, S Munusamy 3/35).
