Home Sport Other

Indonesia submits formal bid to host the 2032 Olympics

India has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2032 games while North and South Korea have said they might enter a joint bid.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Olympics

Representational Image (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia has submitted a bid to host the 2032 Olympics, officials said Tuesday, after the Southeast Asian nation's widely lauded handling of the Asian Games last summer.

Muliaman Hadad, Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland, submitted a formal bid letter from President Joko Widodo to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne last week, the foreign ministry confirmed Tuesday.

"This is the right moment to show Indonesia's capability as a big country," Hadad said in a statement made public this week.

Widodo publicly expressed Indonesia's interest in hosting the 2032 event in the capital, Jakarta, during last year's Asian Games -- the world's second biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.

India has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2032 games while North and South Korea have said they might enter a joint bid.

The IOC will announce the 2032 host by 2025.

If successful, Indonesia would be the fourth Asian Olympics host after Japan, South Korea and China. The next Olympics will be in 2020 in Tokyo, while Paris will host it in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp