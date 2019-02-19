Home Sport Other

Odisha CM inaugurates Abhinav Bindra centre

Odisha  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Abhinav Bindra Target Performance (ABTP) Centre at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Odisha  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Abhinav Bindra Target Performance (ABTP) Centre at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday. The centre is dedicated to train athletes for Olympic and Paralympic sports in the fields of performance, injury management, recovery and rehabilitation process by using cuttingedge technology.

Applauding the vision of Odisha Government, Abhinav Bindra said the centre will go a long way in promoting sports in the State. “We look forward to work with athletes from Odisha to help realise their potential. The centre will help elite athletes and also spot talents at the grassroots,” the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist said.

“Today, sports has become a science and there is need of a specialised doctor, trainer and equipment to evaluate the potential of athletes.” In November last year, the State government had inked an MoU with Rungta Mines Limited to set up the advanced centre to enhance performances of the athletes. Almost 1,500 athletes of the State will avail the facilities for free.

