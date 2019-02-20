St Bede’s too good for Don Bosco in TNCA-City schools summit tie

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Half-centuries by S Sri Abisek (68), Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu (61) and Manav Parakh (63 n.o) helped St Bede’s thrash Don Bosco MHSS A by eight wickets in the final of the TNCA-City schools U-16 meet for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Don Bosco MHSS A 231/4 in 50 ovs (SR Athish 117 n.o, B Jeswin Bradman 65) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 233/2 in 43.4 ovs (S Sri Abisek 68, Manav Parakh 63 n.o, Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 61).

Kancheepuram win

Kancheepuram overcame Thiruvallur by three wickets in the TNCA inter-district U-23 T20 match.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur 140/7 in 20 ovs (G Gogul 64; T Pravin 3/18) lost to Kancheepuram 142/7 in 20 ovs (S Santosh Shiv 69). Villupuram 133/9 in 20 ovs bt Pondicherry 95 in 17.5 ovs (A Kamaleeshwaran 3/26). Ramanathapuram 151 in 19.2 ovs bt Erode 140/8 in 20 ovs (R Karventhan 63; M Rajesh 4/16). Coimbatore 144/6 in 20 ovs (AV Abilash 51; G Kishore 3/25) bt Thanjavur 92/8 in 20 ovs (M Atul 3/26). Dindigul 105 in 17.3 ovs (G Gowthaman 3/17) bt Tiruvarur 93 in 19.5 ovs. Theni 116 in 17.4 ovs (R Santhosh Kumar 3/15, M Ismail 3/18) lost to Nilgiris 118/8 in 20 ovs. Tiruchirapalli 142/9 in 20 ovs (A Arun Pandian 3/32) bt Virudhunagar 109/9 in 20 ovs. Dharmapuri 113/9 in 20 ovs (R Madhavan 3/13) lost to Madurai 117/6 in 18.4 ovs (R Aravind 3/15).

Jayesh shocked

Local lad Dhakshineswar Suresh shocked seventh seed Jayesh Pungliya of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-2 in a men’s first round match of the MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA championship.