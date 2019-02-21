After World Cup visa denial, Pakistan wants Olympic quota removed from rapid fire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their shooters were denied visas to compete in the New Delhi World Cup starting on Saturday, Pakistan's shooting body has written to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) to withdraw Olympic quota places from the discipline their shooters were supposed to take part in.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital on Wednesday, ISSF general secretary Alexander Ratner said they had been requested by the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) to not award Olympic places in the 25m rapid fire pistol event since two of their shooters, who were scheduled to participate in the event, had not been granted visas. He, however, added that it was up to the International Olympic Committee to take a decision on the matter. "They have requested not to distribute Olympic quota places where Pakistani shooters were due to take part," Ratner said. "But we can't just do it like that, it has to be approved by the IOC."

Ratner expressed hope that the situation could still be resolved and that he was due to meet Indian officials to discuss this. "We are trying to find a solution with the Indian authorities. We have sent a letter to the minister and we hope to meet him tonight (Wednesday)," he said.