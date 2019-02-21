Home Sport Other

Pro Volleyball League draws overseas interest

It may only be a couple of weeks old, but the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) is generating quite a buzz amongst the international volleyball community.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Spartans after beating Kochi Blue Spikers in Chennai | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It may only be a couple of weeks old, but the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) is generating quite a buzz amongst the international volleyball community. As was the case with the initial seasons of the Indian Super League, PVL organisers too had gone for some tried and tested names for their first season, hoping that they would be able to attract youngsters who are more in the international scheme of things from next year. Things look to be going according to plan.

If some of the foreign players, who are currently playing in the league, are to be believed, the social media posts that were shared from their accounts have gained traction from some of their younger counterparts. Many of them have enquired them about the possibility of being a part of it starting next year in what will be a huge relief for organisers. “I have spoken to some of my friends from the national team and they are all very interested. I can’t name anyone. But depending on what plans the league has for the next year, some of them might come down. The response has been great back home and one of the reasons is the kind of coverage the league is getting on TV,” Paul Lotman of Calicut Heroes, said. 

Fellow American and Olympic gold medallist David Lee too had the same thing to say. “There is a buzz back home and people are looking forward to what the future holds for India’s budding professional volleyball league. My friends have enjoyed watching it as well as the new scoring system the league has implemented,” Lee, who plays for Kochi Blue Spikers, said. 

While CEO Joy Bhattacharjya pointed out that some of the foreign players are still part of their respective national teams, what took him by shock is the number of players who have asked about the possibility of joining some of the franchises after the Kochi leg. “Around 100-150 players from abroad have enquired about how to get into the league,” he said. 

With PVL making it mandatory to have two Indian U-21 players per team, young Indian spikers can also get a taste of what it is like to play at the highest level. “We are hoping that young Indian players can benefit from the league. By next year, we will get more young foreign players also. We are looking at some more traditional volleyball-playing countries as well to increase the popularity,” Ramavtar Jakhar, Volleyball Federation of India’s secretary, said. 

Spartans in final

The second semifinal of PVL saw Chennai Spartans overcome Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 
on Wednesday. Results: Chennai Spartans bt Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 (16-14, 9-15, 10-15, 15-8, 15-13).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro Volleyball League Indian Super League Chennai Spartans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp