St Patrick’s to meet St Bede’s in Somasundaram Trophy final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Rushil Kumar’s unbeaten 83 paved the way for St Patrick’s to beat Chettinad Vidyashram by seven wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA-City Schools under-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy. St Bede’s AIHSS A beat Nellai Nadar in the other semifinal.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS A (Ch-4) 145/7 in 50 ovs (S Rohan 34, C Andre Siddarth 30) bt Nellai Nadar MHSS A (Ch-41) 99 in 39 ovs (A Gangadharan 32, P Vignesh 3/13). Chettinad Vidyashram A (Ch-28) 216/8 in 50 ovs (T Lalith Chockalingam 107, Rohan R Pai 3/36) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS (Ch-20) 220/3 in 47 ovs (M Rushil Kumar 83 n.o, Rohan Prakash 68).

CSK’s new partner

Chennai Super Kings and British Empire Glasses and SNJ 10000 Packaged Drinking Water from the SNJ Group will share screen time on and off the field during this year’s IPL. SNJ has decided to promote the brands this season. The team’s jersey will carry the logo of SNJ 10000 on the leading arm and the logo of British Empire on the back of the helmet.

Ramya scalps five

KN Ramyashri’s 5/11 propelled Tamil Nadu to a five-wicket win over Vidarbha in the BCCI women’s under-19 one-dayers being played in Goa.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 80 in 41.5 ovs (KN Ramyashri 5/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 81/5 in 27.5 ovs (S Swathi 27 n.o).

Vignesh beats second seed

Vignesh Veerabhadran of Tamil Nadu beat second seed Suraj R Prabodh of Karnataka 7-6 (1), 6-2 in a men’s pre-quarterfinal match of the MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA Championship.

Results (pre-quarterfinals): Niki K Poonacha (AP) bt Ajay Malik (HR) 6-1, 6-4; Dalwinder Singh (PB) bt Shivam Dalmia (DL) 6-2, 6-1; Prajwal Dev (KA) bt Gokul Suresh (TN) 6-4, 6-1; Ranjeet VM (TN) bt Prithvi Sekhar (TN) 6-1, 6-2; Kaza Vinayak Sharma (AP) bt Nikshep Balleke (KA) 6-2, 6-0; Nitin Kumar Sinha (WB) bt Faisal Qamar (RJ) 7-6 (5), 6-4; Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN) bt Rishi Reddy (KA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Vignesh Veerabhadran (TN) bt Suraj R Prabodh (KA) 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Inter-school football

Anjuman Matriculation beat Chettinad Vidyashram 3-0 in the under-13 section to set up a final showdown against St Patrick’s High School, who beat MCC 2-0, in the BOOST-Chennaiyin FC Football Championship in Chetpet.

In the U-15 section, Vidya Mandir edged past MCC 1-0 to secure a spot in the final, where they will face Jeppiaar, who overcame SBOA 2-0. The finals will be held on Thursday. On Wednesday, Chennaiyin FC players Mohammed Rafi and Chris Herd launched the club’s official protein partner Yogabar’s new muesli brand.

Results: U-13: St Patrick’s High School 2 (Sudharsan 2) bt MCC HSS 0; Anjuman Matriculation HSS 3 (Md Rasheed 2, Alqamar) bt Chettinad Vidyashram 0. U-15: Vidya Mandir 1 (Varun) bt MCC HSS 0; Jeppiaar Matriculation HSS 2 (Suraj, Jobin) bt SBOA Matriculation & HSS 0.

University netball

The all India inter-university netball championship for men was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University campus, by AM Moorthy, former vice-chancellor of the university. A total of 44 teams are participating in this tournament which gets over on February 23.