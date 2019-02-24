Home Sport Other

India assured of five medals at Iran boxing tournament

Published: 24th February 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India were assured of five medals in the Makran Cup Boxing Tournament in Chabahar, Iran after Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) and four others advanced to the semifinals of the event.

Satish, who is also a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, blanked Turkmenistan's Baky Toychyyev 5-0 to enter the last-four stage, where he will square off against Eeman Ramzan.

Others who entered the semifinals were Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg), Sanjeet (91kg), Lalit Prasad (52kg) and Deepak (49kg).

Manjeet defeated Iraq's Ameer Mohaisen 5-0 to enter the semifinals, while Sanjeet (91kg), the gold-medallist from last year's India Open, got the better of Hungary's Adam Hamori.

Lalit Prasad (52kg), the reigning national champion, had no trouble going past Mahdi Habibi 5-0.

Deepak, on the other hand, beat Beigi Mir.

TAGS
Iran boxing tournament

