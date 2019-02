Tamil Nadu lose to MP in men’s U-23 one-dayers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aryaman Birla’s 88 helped Madhya Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the BCCI men’s U-23 one-dayers, being played in Jaipur. Nikhil Mishra also hit a fifty for MP.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 206 in 50 ovs (Radhakrishnan 45, Swaminathan 50 n.o; Pankaj 4/43, Batham 4/43) lost to Madhya Pradhesh 210/3 in 44.2 ovs (Birla 88, Nikhil 53, Batham 45 n.o).

Thirushkamini shines

Skipper MD Thirushkamini notched up an unbeaten 69 to guide Tamil Nadu to victory against Manipur in the BCCI senior women’s T20 championship being held in Mumbai.

Brief scores:

Manipur 93/8 in 20 ovs lost to TN 94/1 in 11 ovs (Thirushkamini 69 n.o).

TN U-19 suffer defeat

Riding on Anjali Patel’s 69, Gujarat defeated Tamil Nadu by 41 runs in the BCCI women’s under-19 one-dayers, being played in Goa on Sunday.

Brief scores: Gujarat 208/4 in 50 ovs (Wadhwa 41, Anjali 69, Vasava 50 n.o) bt Tamil Nadu 167 in 41.3 ovs (Swathi 35).