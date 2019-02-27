Home Sport Other

Snooker: Indian Open opportunity for Indian wild cards

The fifth edition of the event starts in Kochi on Wednesday and the six Indian wild cards are all youngsters.

Published: 27th February 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Snooker

Defending champ John Higgins will face competition from Stuart Bingham & others

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Former world snooker champion Stuart Bingham believes giving Indian wild cards an opportunity to compete in a world ranking tournament is one of the notable things about the Indian Open. The fifth edition of the event starts in Kochi on Wednesday and the six Indian wild cards are all youngsters.

“They are getting an opportunity here. It is great for the event. I hope that it continues,” Bingham, who has played in all the editions of the tournament, said on Tuesday.

Among the young Indian lot is 15-year-old Digvijay Kadian. “The wild cards are all youngsters. It would be an opportunity for them to see their heroes play and to play against them. That was the thought process behind picking them,” Billiards and Snooker Federation of India president Capt PVK Mohan said.

Himanshu Jain is another who will be in action on Wednesday. He will take on one of the title contenders, Jack Lisowski of England, in the first round. “Playing in a tournament like this is like a dream for me,” Jain said.

World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) chairman Jason Ferguson is of the opinion that India is not short on talent. “India is a very important country for snooker. It really belongs here. It was born in this country. And India has so many talented players. Every year we bring a world-class ranking tournament to India and see new talent,” Ferguson said.

The event was initially scheduled to be held in September last year but was postponed due to the floods in Kerala. “We returned to this region because we wanted to support the people here. Just looking around, things have gone back to normal so quickly, which just shows the resilience of the people of this region. I just hope that we can play our part in making things better and show what a wonderful place Kochi and Kerala is,” Ferguson said.

World No 4 and defending champion John Higgins will return to defend his title but there is a strong line of challengers. Bingham counts himself as a strong contender for the title and tipped the likes of Judd Trump, Shaun Murphy, Anthony McGill and Jack Lisowski to be in the reckoning. “I am in good shape. My game is good and I am enjoying my snooker again. I feel like I’ve got a chance and this will be a great tournament to win,” Bingham said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian wild cards Stuart Bingham Digvijay Kadian Snooker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp