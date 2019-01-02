Good year in his wake, Antonsen intent on breaching top-8

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: In the current crop of Danish shuttlers, there are many who can be expected to lift a big title. There are four Danes in the top-25 men’s singles rankings. However, the leader of their pack is a 194cm-tall Odense native: Viktor Axelsen.

However, the World No 6 had a silent 2018 due to injuries. Since Axelsen could not replicate his dominance of 2017, it gave others from the Scandinavian country to establish themselves. The next best player from the country did. Anders Antonsen is one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Europe in the last couple of years. After grabbing a silver at 2017 European Championships, the 21-year-old has been a steady figure in the top-20. He was ranked 25 before that event.

One of Antonsen’s highlights from last year was a semifinal appearance at Denmark Open. The result was sweet, considering that he had humbled Axelsen on the way. Antonsen had also done the same to Axelsen in the 2017 European Championships semifinals.

These days, the six-footer is plying his trade in the fourth season of Premier Badminton League. Taking part in the event for the first time, he has been instrumental in propelling Mumbai Rockets to second spot on the table, with victories against really strong opponents like Tommy Sugiarto and Son Wan Ho (World No 5).

In a chat with this daily, Antonsen said that breaking into the top-8 is his aim for 2019. “I would love to do that. I have been between 12 and 20 in the last year-and-a-half. Men’s singles has strong competitors. The leap is not going to happen overnight. But I am hopeful.”

At first, the shuttler was a bit rattled by loud music, a regular fixture in PBL. “During the first match, it was a little distracting. The fact that there are only 15 points makes it even more stressful. To keep track of so many things with loud music playing every now and then is also challenging. But I did not face any problems in the second encounter.”

The fact that the league attracts top talent has also impressed Antonsen. “It has been fun. I have to say that the set-up is a lot different from the Danish League. Big money is a factor. PBL is much more serious that way. The players are also much better.”

From going to a badminton club where his father worked to becoming a world-class shuttler, Antonsen has come a long way. “The club was near our house. And my parents love badminton. So, I kept going there every now and then. That’s how I got addicted.”

Sindhu bests Saina

P V Sindhu began the new year by beating Saina Nehwal 11-15, 15-9, 15-5 while Mark Caljouw defeated North Eastern Warriors trump Tian Houwei to give Hyderabad Hunters their third PBL win. The victory means defending champions Hunters end the Pune leg on top of the standings.