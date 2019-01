Viviyan bags cadet and sub-junior titles in Kanchipuram District TT tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Viviyan of CTTF won two titles on Tuesday at the Kanchipuram District table tennis tournament organised by Dronacharya Table Tennis Academy. Viviyan defeated clubmate Havish 3-2 in cadet category. Later, he blanked TTTA’s Hemanth 3-0 in the sub-junior boys section.

Results: All finals: Men: Sathya Narayanan (CTTF) bt Kavirajan (DIET) 3-0. Boys: Cadet: Viviyan (CTTF) bt Havish (Cttf) 3-2; Sub-junior: Viviyan bt Hemanth (Tejas TTA) 3-1; Junior: Siddharth (JAW) bt Vignesh (CTTF) 3-1. Girls: Cadet: Yasheela (CTTF) bt RS Rasika (ENTTA) 3-0; Sub-junior: Ekantika (CTTF) bt Gopigaa (CTTF) 3-1; Junior: Mouriya Dharshini (CTTF) bt Gopigaa (CTTF) 3-1; Youth: Prasitha (CTTF) bt Tanya Mohan (CTTF) 3-2.

TN bundled out for 94

MB Darshan’s 5/22 and Manoj Bhandage’s 4/12 helped Karnataka bundle out Tamil Nadu for a paltry 94 on the first day of the Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match being played at SDNRW grounds in Karnataka. Opting to bat, the visitors had a disastrous start and lost wickets in quick succession. Later, a ninth wicket partnership of 50 runs between Swaminathan and Ajith took Tamil Nadu near 100-run mark. In reply, Karnataka were placed at 94 for 3 at stumps with KL Shrijith scoring 51.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 94 in 42.2 ovs (MB Darshan 5/22, Manoj Bhandage 4/12) vs Karnataka 94/3 in 42 ovs (KL Shrijith 51).

Riya storms into quarters

Sixth seed Riya Dugar sailed into the quarterfinals after sealing a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory over SA Jyoshitha in the girls match of the VST Ducati Groups Chennai AITA U-16 championship.

Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Boys: Arjun R bt Sai R Balakrishnan 6-0, 6-1; Kabir Subhash bt Samuel Jones 6-2, 6-2; Nithis Balaji bt S Vishal 6-1, 6-1; Aaron Niranjan bt Arya Lakshmanan 7-6 (4), 6-3; Krishnan Priyan bt Vasanth 6-1, 7-5; Pragathesh Shiva bt Adhirit Awal 7-6 (6), 6-3; Mukil Ramanan bt Madhavana Siddarth 6-4, 6-1; Tharakesh A bt Anirudh Aditya 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Girls: Riya Dugar bt SA Jyoshitha 6-2, 6-2; Sai Diya Balaji bt Joel Nichole 6-1, 6-4; Abinaya C bt Sania Sukaina 6-4, 6-1; Ananya SR bt Himaja E 6-2, 6-0; Naga Roshine bt Tamanna 6-1, 6-0; Akshaya Riviere bt Anjani 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; Poka Ridhi bt Harshitha 6-2, 6-1; Kaviya Palani bt Siddhi 6-0, 6-1.