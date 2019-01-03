Advani enjoying stint as sports administrator

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In August last year, India’s ace cueist Pankaj Advani wasn’t sure if he would be at a hundred per cent at the IBSF World Championships. A shoulder injury had sidelined him for six months. He couldn’t compete and even put his maximum efforts in practice. But his affection for the green baize couldn’t hold him back for long. Within days of his recovery, the cueist from Bengaluru won the Asian Tour Snooker title in October and a month later, he clinched his 20th and the 21st world title in the IBSF World Billiards Championship in both time and points format in Yangon, Myanmar.

Pankaj Advani

Apart from the individual titles, the master of the green baize also won the World Team Cup last year. All that saw the Padma Bhushan award being conferred on him. However, even after a successful year, Advani is still hungry for more.“In terms of my game, it was a challenging year but also a successful one. Considering that I played in very few tournaments, my success rate was very good. I’m really happy that I could win most of the tournaments that I played in,” said Advani, who completed his first 1000-point break in billiards last month.

“But during tough times, when I was out of competitions, I had time to introspect and understand where I could improve as a player and also as a person. So I would say there has been a lot of growth this year. There are a lot of new events coming up this year and my target will be to implement those learnings.”

All the titles and personal laurels aside, Advani entered a different avenue in the sport. He became an administrator last year, becoming the chairman of billiards at the Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA). Although the 33-year-old relishes the new role, he wants to find a balance between both and give back to the sport he is so passionate about.

“It’s been a good journey so far as I became aware of the challenges of that administrators face. My target will be to find a balance between my playing career and other responsibilities. We have a great team here (KSBA) and we have been able to bring in a few national and international events already to Bengaluru,” Advani said.

In his first term as an administrator, Advani has already started working towards grassroots development. Advani will install two billiards tables in a school here to increase access to sport. “Thailand, China and many other Asian countries have gone way ahead in terms of developing their snooker players. We have to focus on our youngsters too. Giving kids access to such facility is just the beginning. We have to do it in as many schools as we can in the coming years to encourage kids to take the sport as a career option,” he said.