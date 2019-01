Birnaesh cracks ton to guide SAICA to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Birnaesh's 102 helped SAICA get the better of SJCA by 39 runs in the Under-12 section of New Year Trophy. Batting first, SAICA posted 222/1 in 25 overs. In reply, SJCA managed to score 183/3 in 25 overs.Results: U-12: SAICA 222/1 in 25 ovs (Birnaesh 102) bt SJCA 183/3 in 25 ovs. MoM: Birnaesh; YMCA 130/8 in 25 ovs (Pravin 4/25) lost to SAICA 132/2 in 14.4 ovs (Birnaesh 52). MoM: Pravin; Velammal 139/9 in 23.4 ovs (Dhinesh 62; Charan 3/22) bt VMCA 81 in 21 ovs (Ajithkumar 4/13). MoM: Ajithkumar; SJCA 194/3 (Poojith 102) in 25 ovs bt MCA 192/9 in 25 ovs (Kanish 3/27). MoM: Poojith.

Tamil Nadu spinner S Mohan Prasad

Tamil Nadu fight back

Left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath’s 5/21 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to restrict Karnataka to 120 on Day 2 of the Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy, U-23 tournament, being played at SDNRW grounds in Mysuru. Resuming from overnight score of 94/3, Karnataka lost seven wickets for just 26 runs on Wednesday. TN were 179/5 at stumps. Former India U-19 player S Radhakrishnan was batting on 61.Brief scores: TN 94 & 179/5 (S Radhakrishnan 61 batting) vs Karnataka 120 (KL Shrijith 51; Mohan Prasath 5/21, Ajith Kumar 3/35).

Top seed Arjun in semis

Top seed Arjun Rathnam beat Kabir Subhash 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ quarterfinals of the VST, Ducati AITA U-16 tournament conducted by MPTA.Results: (Q/Fs): Boys: Arjun Rathnam bt Kabir Subhash 6-2, 6-1; Nithis Balaji bt Aaron Niranjan 7-5, 6-1; Pragathesh Shiva bt Krishna Priyan 6-4, 6-1; Tharakesh Ashokar bt Mukil Ramanan 6-3, 6-4. Girls: Sai Diya Balaji bt Abinaya Caitlyn 6-1, 6-2; SR Ananya bt Riya Dugar 7-5, 6-3; Akshaya Riviere bt Naga Roshine 7-6 (3), 6-0; Kaviya Palani bt Poka Ridhi Choudary 6-3, 6-2.

Sai Kiran steals limelight

Sai Kiran’s unbeaten 65 helped St Bede’s beat PS Senior MHSS by eight wickets in the MRF-Don Bosco inter-school under-16 cricket tournament.Brief scores: Pre-quarterfinals: PS Senior MHSS 112/6 in 30 ovs (Varun Parthiban 45 n.o, Anirudh 33) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS 113/2 in 17.4 ovs (Sai Kiran 65 n.o). Chettinad Vidyashram HSS 168/8 in 30 ovs (Adityanathan 59, Daksha Balan 35; K Vijaya Priyadharshan 3/19) lost to Vidya Mandir 170/3 in 28.3 ovs (Bharat 45 n.o, K Vijaya Priyadharshan 37 n.o). Santhome HSS 227/6 in 30 ovs (Nayee Ahmed 83, R Vimal Kumar 83; Pranay 3/33) lost to Lady Andal 228/3 in 29.5 ovs (Anirudh Seshadri 135 n.o, K Vaidyanathan 52).