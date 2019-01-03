Home Sport Other

TN spikers off to good start

Tamil Nadu men’s team got their campaign at the 67th Senior National Volleyball Championship off to a good start, beating Punjab 27-25, 25-21, 26-24.

Published: 03rd January 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Action from the match between Tamil Nadu & Punjab | d SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu men’s team got their campaign at the 67th Senior National Volleyball Championship off to a good start, beating Punjab 27-25, 25-21, 26-24. In the women’s section, defending champions Railways downed Haryana in straight sets 25-13, 25-13, 25-7. Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated at the JN Indoor Stadium here by Indian Olympic Association secretary Rajeev Mehta and Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) executive vice president Essa Hamza Al Failakawi.  ENS

