Choppy waters to navigate for Tanzanian sailors

CHENNAI: Sailors from all over the world are competing at the 10th Indian International Regatta (IIR) but for some, the waters traversed have been choppier than usual. A group of sailors from Tanzania are participating in the Regatta, the first time they are competing in India. The president of the Tanzania Sailing Association, Philimon Nassari is here with two young sailors — 10-year-old Abdalah Athuman and 11-year-old Janet Philimon.

The IIR’s organising committee is supporting the team by taking care of their food and accommodation. The visitors have to bear the travel expenses. The two young sailors, who were racing in the Optimist Class, finished 36th and 38th respectively, on Wednesday.

It has been a decade since Tanzanians were introduced to the sport. Despite a huge coastline, the sport has not caught on in the country. “We don’t have the proper equipment and the government doesn’t support the development of sailing in the country,” said Philimon.

There have been instances though where the association has received funding from top corporates. “In 2016, when officials from Land Rover were invited as chief guests for a national sailing event, they understood that we were financially crippled and signed an agreement to fund us. We received almost 20 million T-Shillings from them. Later, a couple of other sponsors also came up to develop the sport in our country. With their help, we have travelled to this tournament.”

They may not be among the top finishers at the IIR, but for the Tanzanians, these are baby steps in what may end up being an eventful journey.

Standings: Opti Main Fleet: 1. Julia Werton (SWE), 2. Emil Wolfgaug (SWE), 3. Jai Kiran Kumar Bolli (IND); 420 Class: 1. Navyn Prabhakar/Neelanand (IND), 2. Chitresh Thatha/Aniketh (IND); 3. Binoob M/Pilli (IND); Laser 4.7: 1. Harshita Tomar (IND), 2. Ram Milan Yadav (IND), 3. Hemanth Nagireddy (IND); Laser Radial: 1. Ramya Saravanan (IND), 2. Koteswara Rao M (IND), 3. Satish Yadav (IND); Rs:One: 1. Muhammad Ramadhan Syarif (INA); 2. Rahul Chaudhary (IIND); 3. Sathiya Sudhan (IND); 29er: 1. Suruvarapu Gagan/Abhishek (IND), 2. Ashish Vishwakarma/Alankar (IND), 3. Jayalakshmi Sundaravadivel/Ashwin (IND); Opti Green Fleet: 1. Ravali Parandi (IND), 2. John Yerrollo (IND), 3. Karthik Nenavath (IND).