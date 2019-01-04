Kapil eager to make up for nationals absence with Spartans

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railways men’s team, as expected, were dominating Andhra in their opening game of the 67th Senior National Championships. The men, clad in white and blue, were towering above their opponents and drilling unstoppable smashes into the ground. But regulars at the national championships would have spotted something missing.

That became apparent when someone walked up to one of the Railways officials sitting on the sidelines and asked: “Isn’t Kapil Dev playing?”. No, came the answer.

For over two decades, the affable KJ Kapil Dev was a regular sight at national championships. He first came to the fore with Kerala and then moved on to Railways, becoming so successful with the latter that he became the face of the team. Few players have matched the six national titles he has won — five of those with Railways. Along the way, came multiple appearances for the national team including many as captain and an Arjuna award.

The ongoing nationals is only the second time in many years that the Thiruvananthapuram native is missing — he missed last year’s edition as well. “I underwent knee surgery in February,” Kapil says. “I had sustained damage to both my Anterior Cruciate Ligament and the meniscus. I had been playing through all those issues but there came a point when I couldn’t postpone it.”

A prolonged period of recuperation followed. Kapil made his return in the recently-held inter-Railways meet but the nationals were a step too far for him. Chennai won’t have to wait long to see him in action though — he will represent Chennai Spartans in the upcoming Pro Volleyball League.

The 40-year-old will be the oldest player at the tournament, older even than the grizzled international veterans who will be taking part. It is a tournament that he has been waiting for a long time. “Yes, I will be an old man there,” he laughs. “But then, it has just been my enduring love for the sport that has kept me going for this long. Now, you have the Pro Volleyball League coming up, which is a great thing. They have a proper broadcaster like Sony involved as well. But in our prime, we had nothing and we were playing along unnoticed. But we did not care because we just wanted to play.”

Last year at the nationals, Railways lost to Kerala in the final for the second straight time with many wondering how things might have panned out had Kapil been fit. Kapil believes that this edition too will come down to those two teams. “It will likely be another Kerala-Railways final,” he says. “They are the two best teams in the country. I do hope Railways can force a different outcome this time.”

Kerala, Railways win

Kerala and Railways men’s teams started their campaigns with easy victories over Karnataka and Andhra respectively. The two teams are joint favourites for the title, having contested the last three summit clashes in the men’s section.

In the women’s category, hosts Tamil Nadu got off to a bad start, losing to West Bengal in their opener. Maharashtra thrashed Karnataka comprehensibly in the other match.

Results: Men: Railways bt Andhra 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-21), Kerala bt Karnataka 3-0 (25-18, 15-20, 25-21); Women: West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11), Maharashtra bt Karnataka 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-18).