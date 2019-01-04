Pradosh, Prasath and Lokeshwar in Ranji squad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior state selection committee of the TNCA have decided to give opportunities for promising youngsters Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Mohan Prasath and S Lokeshwar in the eighth Ranji Trophy match against Delhi to be played from January 7-10 in Chennai.

Squad: B Indrajith (c), Abhinav Mukund, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Radhakrishnan, S Lokeshwar, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, S Mohan Prasath, J Kousik, M Shahrukh Khan.

Baskaran to lead academy

Centre for Sports Science (CSS), Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research announced the setting up of Trucoach CSS-Baskaran Centre for Hockey on Thursday. It will be headed by former India skipper V Baskaran. At present, three Khelo India academies for rowing, shooting and weightlifting are operational at CSS.

TN on the brink of loss

Chasing 234 for a win, Karnataka were 164 for 1 in their second essay against Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Mysuru.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 94 & 259 in 85.2 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 96) vs Karnataka 120 & 164/1 in 58 ovs (Luvnith Sisodia 74 n.o, Sujith Gowda 74 n.o).

Don Bosco thrash MCC

S Ajay Kumar, SR Athish’s unbeaten centuries and Jaganathan’s 6/6 paved the way for Don Bosco to thrash MCC by 227 runs in the MRF DB inter-school U-16 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Union Christian 87/5 in 22 ovs lost to Don Bosco Stars 90/2 in 7.2 ovs (Koushik 48 n.o). Dominic Savio MHSS 64/9 in 30 ovs (Chaitanya 3/10) lost to PSBB (KK Nagar) 66/1 in 9.5 ovs (S Rohan 44 n.o). St Bede’s 173/7 in 30 ovs (Manav 67) bt Vidya Mandir 168/9 in 29 ovs (Rahul Ayyapan 65; Vetrivel 3/37, Manav 3/32). Don Bosco, Egmore 279/0 in 30 ovs (S Ajay Kumar 140 n.o, SR Athish 121 n.o) bt MCC 52 in 15.5 ovs (Jaganathan 6/6). Vellammal International 143 in 24.5 ovs (Darani Balan 47 n.o; Harish 3/21, Srivatsan 3/41) lost to St Patricks AIHSS 146/4 in 23.2 ovs (Vigneshwaran 45).

Ananya shocks Sai

Fourth seed SR Ananya defeated top seed Sai Diya Balaji 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the AITA U-16 tennis tournament organised by MPTA.

Results: (all semifinals): Singles: Boys: Tharakesh Ashokar bt Pragathesh Shiva 6-4, 7-5; Arjun Rathnam bt Nithis Balaji 7-6 (11), 6-2. Girls: SR Ananya bt Sai Diya Balaji 6-3, 6-2; Kaviya Palani bt Akshaya Riviera 6-0, 6-2.