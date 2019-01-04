Home Sport Other

Pradosh, Prasath and Lokeshwar in Ranji squad

Fourth seed SR Ananya defeated top seed Sai Diya Balaji 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the AITA  U-16 tennis tournament organised by MPTA.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior state selection committee of the TNCA have decided to give opportunities for promising youngsters Pradosh  Ranjan Paul, S Mohan Prasath and S Lokeshwar in the eighth Ranji Trophy match against Delhi to be played from January 7-10 in Chennai.

Squad: B Indrajith (c), Abhinav Mukund, N Jagadeesan, B Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh  Ranjan Paul, S Radhakrishnan, S Lokeshwar, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, S Mohan Prasath, J Kousik, M Shahrukh Khan.

Baskaran to lead academy
Centre for Sports Science (CSS), Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research announced the setting up of Trucoach CSS-Baskaran Centre for Hockey on Thursday. It will be  headed by former India skipper V Baskaran. At present, three Khelo India academies for rowing, shooting and weightlifting are operational at CSS.

TN on the brink of loss
Chasing 234 for a win, Karnataka were 164 for 1  in their second essay against Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Mysuru.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 94 & 259 in 85.2 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 96) vs Karnataka 120 & 164/1 in 58 ovs (Luvnith Sisodia 74 n.o, Sujith Gowda 74 n.o).

Don Bosco thrash MCC
S Ajay Kumar, SR Athish’s unbeaten centuries and Jaganathan’s 6/6 paved the way for Don Bosco to thrash MCC by 227 runs in the MRF DB inter-school U-16 cricket tournament.
Brief scores: Union Christian 87/5 in 22 ovs lost to Don Bosco Stars 90/2 in 7.2 ovs (Koushik 48 n.o). Dominic Savio MHSS 64/9 in 30 ovs (Chaitanya 3/10) lost to PSBB (KK Nagar) 66/1 in 9.5 ovs (S Rohan 44 n.o). St Bede’s 173/7 in 30 ovs (Manav 67) bt Vidya Mandir 168/9 in 29 ovs (Rahul Ayyapan 65; Vetrivel 3/37, Manav 3/32). Don Bosco, Egmore 279/0 in 30 ovs (S Ajay Kumar 140 n.o, SR Athish 121 n.o) bt MCC 52 in 15.5 ovs (Jaganathan 6/6). Vellammal International 143 in 24.5 ovs (Darani Balan 47 n.o; Harish 3/21, Srivatsan 3/41) lost to St Patricks AIHSS 146/4 in 23.2 ovs (Vigneshwaran 45).

Ananya shocks Sai
Fourth seed SR Ananya defeated top seed Sai Diya Balaji 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the AITA  U-16 tennis tournament organised by MPTA.

Results: (all semifinals): Singles: Boys: Tharakesh Ashokar bt Pragathesh Shiva 6-4, 7-5; Arjun Rathnam bt Nithis Balaji 7-6  (11), 6-2. Girls: SR Ananya bt Sai Diya Balaji 6-3, 6-2; Kaviya Palani bt Akshaya Riviera 6-0, 6-2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp