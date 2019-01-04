Home Sport Other

Sreejesh looking to mentor TN side

Former India captain and custodian PR Sreejesh is happy to be back playing for Tamil Nadu in the 9th Hockey India Senior Men’s Nationals to be played in Chennai from January 7 to 20.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India captain and custodian PR Sreejesh is happy to be back playing for Tamil Nadu in the 9th Hockey India Senior Men’s Nationals to be played in Chennai from January 7 to 20.
Having slowly put World Cup setback behind him, the veteran wants to start afresh. “It is a good feeling to be back playing for Tamil Nadu, because it has been almost 3 to 4 years since I last played for them,’’ said Sreejesh.

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
in Chennai on Thursday
| d sampathkumar

There were talks that there was objection from Kerala. But Sreejesh dismissed the same. “There is no issue from Kerala because I am a registered player for Tamil Nadu. I do not know from where the ‘objection’ issue started. The reason I stopped playing for Tamil Nadu was because of national duties,” he said.

Tamil Nadu, who are in Pool G, will be led by N Senthil Kumar. “I will be playing for Tamil Nadu for the first three games and then will be going to Switzerland for an FIH event. I would like to mentor the boys and ensure that we start off the tournament well.”

Sreejesh & Co could not capitalise on home conditions during the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where India bowed out in the quarters. Sreejesh felt the setback was certainly not because of lack of effort from India’s part. “You can’t say that we played badly. That day  (quarters), they (Netherlands) got better and more chances than us and capitalised. That  doesn’t mean that we did not play well.” 

Despite a creditable show in the group phase, India’s old problems came back to haunt them as they missed out on the big stage yet again. Sreejesh conceded that they failed to step up as a unit when the situation demanded. “Ours is a team event, where one player’s poor performance can affect the team. It was a bad day for us. It was a long tournament, we lacked a bit of experience and we did not combine well. With more experience, we will be one of the best teams in the world,’’ he opined.

The 32-year-old is happy with the idea of grooming youngsters but stressed the importance of having seniors. “You cannot bring in youngsters just for the sake of it. When you play big matches, there is a lot of pressure. The seniors will come in handy as their experience is valuable.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp