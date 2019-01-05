Boxer Simranjit keen to attract support through performance

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not many mothers in the country encourage their daughters to beat someone up or get beaten up. But Rajpal Kaur is an exception. Boxer Simranjit Kaur’s mother pushed her inside the ring knowing that she would make her proud one day. Simranjit has begun to repay that faith.

When MC Mary Kom made headlines during the AIBA Women’s World Championships in New Delhi last year, Simranjit was also in the thick of things, punching above her weight to beat more accomplished rivals from USA, Scotland and Ireland en route bronze in the 64 kg category. It was a great result for the 23-year-old, who was making her first Worlds appearance. “It was a good journey especially since I won bronze at the Worlds,” Simranjit said.

However, her journey has been far from easy. Coming from a humble background, she had to overcome multiple obstacles to pursue the sport. She wanted to become a teacher but after her mom’s insistence, she ended up donning the gloves.

Before that Worlds medal, Simranjit had shown promise during the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2013 (Bulgaria), winning a bronze. Post that, she had to wait to get her opportunity in the senior circuit. “Bahot mukke pade, bahot mar khana pada, tab jaake senior level me main apna jagah bana payi (Got punched, got bruised and then I could make a name for myself at the senior level). It wasn’t easy but my coach was supportive and was patient with me throughout,” she said.

Hard work and patience paid off as she enjoyed a fruitful 2018, snaring three medals at international meets including a gold at the Ahmet Comert Women’s Tournament in Turkey. Those displays earned her a spot in the elite team and she was set for the World challenge. But just when things were on the up, she faced a big setback. She lost her father while at the national camp. “It was a very difficult time as I was preparing for the Worlds but I had my family’s support and I could do it,” she recalled.

While there has been no dearth of support from her family’s side, she is yet to get backing from neither Punjab government (her state) or the central government. “The Worlds medal only earned me fame. People clapped and congratulated but there was no monetary support from the government. I heard the state government have been discussing my name but there is no official word on it yet. This year being very important for my Olympic qualification, assistance from the government would have helped a lot,” the Ludhiana girl said.

The light welterweight is looking to cut down her weight in order to be part of the Olympics. Her current category is not part of the Olympic programme. “I cannot just expect people to support me if my results aren’t great. My target is simple — win gold whichever competition I take part in. They won’t be able to ignore my performance for long. Before that, I have to reduce my weight to be in contention for a spot in the Olympics,” said Simranjit, who is also aiming for a gold at the ongoing senior nationals in Vijayanagara.

Top boxers enter semis

Nine pugilists from Haryana and eight from Railways entered the semis at the 3rd Women’s National Boxing Championships. All top boxers like Lovlina Borgohain, Pinki Rani Jangra, Simranjit Kaur, Manisha Moun, Seema Poonia won their bouts with RSC verdict.