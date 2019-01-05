Haryana sports minister seeks apology from Manu Bhaker for Twitter outburst

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana sports minister Anil Vij Saturday demanded an apology from international shooter Manu Bhaker, disapproving the "manner" in which she expressed her displeasure at not receiving the promised cash reward of Rs 2 crore for winning a gold at 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The 16-year-old Bhaker, who won multiple gold in her maiden senior World Cup, Commonwealth Games, besides the top prize at the Youth Olympics last October, on Friday reminded the Haryana sports minister of the promises made after her Youth Olympic success.

Bhaker had posted screen shots of Vij's tweets on her twitter handle, in which he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government.

Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will will will get 2 crores as tweated by me and as per notification at that time. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 5 January 2019

Reacting to the tweets, Vij said: "She should have first spoken to the sports department rather than airing her issue in public domain.

"The language she used in her tweet is aimed at tarnishing the image of the state and it is in bad taste."

Vij sought an apology from Bhaker, saying as per the policy of the government the prize money of this year's award winner is given the next year.

"The government has given all pending prize money to sportsmen in August 2018...for those who are left out a plan is under way and they too will be given the prize money," he said.

Bhaker on Friday had tweeted.

"Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla (sic)," Bhaker had written on Twitter.

"Someone in Haryana is really playing with Youth Olympic games prize!!!!!."

The Haryana sport minister said that it is disgusting to denounce a state government which is giving highest awards in the country.

"There should be some sense of decipline (sic) in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only," Vij tweeted.

After Bhaker won the gold medal at the Youth Olympics in October last year, Vij had tweeted: "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for winning shooting gold in Youth Olympics. Haryana government will give a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Manu Bhaker on her achievement. Previous governments used to pay Rs 10 lakh."

Bhaker had won the Youth Olympics gold in the 10m air pistol event in Buenos Aires on October 10.

The medal was a huge morale booster for the teenage shooter, who had missed medals in the 25m pistol and 10m air pistol events at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. She had shot 236.5 in the eight-woman final to create history.

Bhaker had a phenomenal year in 2018 as she won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Gold Coast, a month after winning gold in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara.