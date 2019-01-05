Home Sport Other

Haryana sports minister seeks apology from Manu Bhaker for Twitter outburst

Bhaker had won the Youth Olympics gold in the 10m air pistol event in Buenos Aires on October 10.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Shooter Manu Bhaker (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana sports minister Anil Vij Saturday demanded an apology from international shooter Manu Bhaker, disapproving the "manner" in which she expressed her displeasure at not receiving the promised cash reward of Rs 2 crore for winning a gold at 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The 16-year-old Bhaker, who won multiple gold in her maiden senior World Cup, Commonwealth Games, besides the top prize at the Youth Olympics last October, on Friday reminded the Haryana sports minister of the promises made after her Youth Olympic success.

READ | Manu Bhaker reminds Haryana sports minister of promised Rs 2 crore award

Bhaker had posted screen shots of Vij's tweets on her twitter handle, in which he had promised her cash award to the tune of Rs 2 crore on behalf of the state government.

Reacting to the tweets, Vij said: "She should have first spoken to the sports department rather than airing her issue in public domain.

"The language she used in her tweet is aimed at tarnishing the image of the state and it is in bad taste."

Vij sought an apology from Bhaker, saying as per the policy of the government the prize money of this year's award winner is given the next year.

"The government has given all pending prize money to sportsmen in August 2018...for those who are left out a plan is under way and they too will be given the prize money," he said.

Bhaker on Friday had tweeted.

"Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla (sic)," Bhaker had written on Twitter.

"Someone in Haryana is really playing with Youth Olympic games prize!!!!!."

The Haryana sport minister said that it is disgusting to denounce a state government which is giving highest awards in the country.

"There should be some sense of decipline (sic) in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only," Vij tweeted.

After Bhaker won the gold medal at the Youth Olympics in October last year, Vij had tweeted: "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for winning shooting gold in Youth Olympics. Haryana government will give a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Manu Bhaker on her achievement. Previous governments used to pay Rs 10 lakh."

Bhaker had won the Youth Olympics gold in the 10m air pistol event in Buenos Aires on October 10.

The medal was a huge morale booster for the teenage shooter, who had missed medals in the 25m pistol and 10m air pistol events at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. She had shot 236.5 in the eight-woman final to create history.

Bhaker had a phenomenal year in 2018 as she won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Gold Coast, a month after winning gold in the 10m air pistol individual and team events at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana sports minister Anil Vij Manu Bhaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp