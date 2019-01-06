Chennai boxer S Kalaivani one step away from glory at Women’s National Championship

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: No athlete needs the motivation to do well at the national championships, but if ever S Kalaivani needs some, she only needs to look towards her father. It is his unfulfilled dream that she is pursuing. The girl from Washermanpet is one step away from glory having punched her way into the final at the ongoing Women’s National Championship in Vijayanagara. Her victories are even sweeter for her given the fact that her father M Srinivasan is at the venue, cheering on her every punch. It was her father, a farmer, who persuaded Kalaivani to take up the gloves.

In fact, it was his dream to become a pugilist but that was shot down by his parents. “My father was highly interested in boxing. But his parents didn’t allow him to take up the sport. I used to go along with my brother (also a national-level boxer) and watch him train,” the 18-year-old said. It was only a matter of time before she began taking part in state and national meets.

On Saturday, her father saw her come out on top against Haryana’s Sanju, who was deemed favourite going into the 48 kg semifinal contest. Competing in the senior nationals for the second time, the result was a big step forward, having faced multiple setbacks in previous national-level meets. “I’m happy. After four years, I’ve managed to reach the final. It’s good to win a medal after such a long gap,” Kalaivani said.

Her victories are largely the result of her increased composure during bouts. This saw her get the better of rivals, who had previously beaten her, at the Nationals. “I focussed on being calmer. Even now, I do feel edgy sometimes. However, I have made big improvements in that aspect,” she said.

Positive feedback from Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) coach Ronald Simms, who spotted her in 2017 during the Youth National Boxing Championship, has added to her growing belief. “Coach also pointed out the same to me. He was delighted to see me more composed during my second bout.”

The backing from JSW sports has certainly led to refinement in many aspects of her game. “I have had a good experience since joining (IIS). I had no idea about working out in the gym. After coming here, I have learnt a great deal. Now, I have a fair idea about nutrition and fitness practices. Before or after practice, if I have any pain, there are physios here to assist me. And the coach is also always there to encourage me. I can talk to him whenever I want.”

Apart from the strong backing from JSW Sports, V Devarajan, a former champion pugilist from Tamil Nadu, has always been a phone call away. “Whenever I have doubts, I get in touch with him. He has always been eager to help me out.”

The Olympian regrets not being able to watch her box from close quarters but is delighted with her overall progress in the last few years. “She is highly disciplined. She has all the tools to become a champion boxer in the future. It is great to see a boxer from Tamil Nadu doing well,” he said.

Punjab’s Manju Rani is all that’s between her and a gold medal on Sunday.