Viswanathan Anand appointed Asian Continental Assistant to world chess body chief

Published: 06th January 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Indian Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand, a former World Chess Champion, has been appointed as Asia's Continental Assistant to World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich.

FIDE President Dvorkovich has appointed three more Continental Assistants viz., former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik (for Europe), Fidel Gonzalez -- President of Venezuela Chess Federation (for Americas), and Tshepiso Lopang -- Vice President of the African Chess Confederation (for Africa).

According to FIDE, the experience and professional knowledge of the four persons will help further develop and promote chess around the world.

"By virtue of these appointments, the four Continental Assistants also become councilors of the Planning and Development Commission, a new body that was created on the FIDE President's initiative that will assist national federations in chess development," the FIDE said.

"More excellent news on a New Year eve: two workd (world) chess champions, Vishy Anand and Vladimir Kramnik, have agreed to help FIDE and our chess community as President's Advosors (Advisors)! Do not worry, they are not going to quit playing chess," Dvorkovich had tweeted earlier.

