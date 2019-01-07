Planning and execution help end Bengaluru Bulls’ five-year wait for PKL crown

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: MChampions. The word will ring sweetly in Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh’s ears for years.

As the Bulls camp erupted in joy after the final whistle at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Randhir was still letting the feeling sink in. This was the same place where the Bulls lost a final to UMumba.

At the same venue they scripted a brilliant comeback to outscore Gujarat Fortunegiants 38-33 in the final of the sixth edition to clinch their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title on Saturday.

It was a monkey off Randhir’s back. He has seen the team struggle. Now, he has led them to the title. Incidentally, they became the first team from Bengaluru to clinch a title in any franchise league. Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed thrice, while Bengaluru Blasters and Bengaluru FC have missed a chance each.

The Bulls were second best for most parts of the final. For Randhir, it felt like deja vu. In their last final (second edition), Bulls failed to catch up after being 7-13 down at half-time. On Saturday, they were down 9-16 at the break. With ten minutes to go, the score read 19-22 in Gujarat’s favour.

Led by raider Pawan Sehrawat’s inspirational performance, Randhir’s boys turned things around to make it 23-22. But Gujarat were in no mood to give up. They again led 30-29 with four minutes left. However, Sehrawat and skipper Rohit Kumar took Bulls home.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I can’t describe it in words how happy I am. As a captain, I couldn’t deliver last year despite the team playing well. But this time, we were adamant about lifting the title. We gave our all in those last few minutes and it feels great,” said Rohit, who won his second PKL title. He won it with Patna Pirates in 2016.

So what has worked for the Bulls this season? Coach Randhir explained that the team was over-dependant on Rohit’s skills. If the raider was out, there was hardly anyone to conduct successful raids. This time around, bringing in Sehrawat and Kashiling Adake worked for the team. In addition, the team also worked on the defensive side of things.

“Sehrawat and Kashi have been crucial. Both of them are great team players and have lived up to the expectations we had from them. We bought Sehrawat after watching him play at the senior nationals thinking he’ll be a great support to the main raider and he proved us right,” said Randhir.