Pravin helps SAICA post win in New Year Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pravin’s 105 helped SAICA thrash Kingsatar by 104 runs in the Under-12 section of the New Year Trophy on Sunday. Batting first, SAICA posted 249/3 in 25 overs with Pravin doing the bulk of scoring. Birnesh supported him ably with a well-made 73. In reply, Kingsatar were bundled out 145 in 22 overs.

Brief scores: SJCA 151/7 in 25 ovs (Poojith 38, Yasin 38) bt YMCA 130/2 in 25 ovs (Hyavadan 76; Yasin 2/20). MoM: Yasin; SAICA 249/3 in 25 ovs (Pravin 105, Birnesh 73) bt Kingsatar 145 in 22 ovs (Syam 38). MoM: Pravin.

Naresh scalps six

Naresh Gahlot’s 6 for 57 helped Royapettah CC beat Prem CC by 78 runs in a TNCA Third Division B Zone league match.

Brief scores: III Division A: Bhimannapet Recreation Club 198/6 in 33 ovs (Huzefa M Patel 65, M Santhosh Gopi 64, U Aswin 31, Prabhu Balachandiran 5/35) bt Reserve Bank Recreation Club 182/5 in 33 overs (N. Lokesh 72 n.o, M. Lakshminarayanan 54). III Division B: Royapettah Cricket Club 229/6 in 43 ovs (M Sadiqulameen 60, G Babu 57, E Selva kumar 44 n.o) bt Prem Cricket Club 151 in 37.5 ovs (B Mathan Khumar 50, J Prabhu 30, Naresh Gahlot 6/57). Southern Railway Sports Association 277/8 in 50 ovs (S Senthil 89, S Rohan Jebaraj 82, S Selva 36) bt Perunglathur Cricket Club 178 in 46.3 ovs (D Harshavardhan Naidu 81; M Thiyagarajan 4/55, M Sabari Prabhu 3/49).

Udit stars for Harrington CA

An unbeaten 84 by KV Udit enabled Harrington CA to beat SKCA by 126 runs in the Dr Gana Asir Memorial state level Under-15 round robin cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 270/5 in 30 ovs (KV Udit 84 n.o, B Hemanath 45, S Hrithish 31) bt SKCA 144 in 26.4 ovs (Ramsundar 51, Hariharan 31; S Hrithish 3/17, R Prayag 3/12, Vishal 3/19). Harrington CA 149/6 in 30 ovs (T Tejeshwara 47, TS Shiva 41) bt Swamy CA 101 in 26.4 ovs (R Sundar 39; Vishal 3/14, S Sriman 3/21). Everwin CA 152/7 in 30 ovs (Veera Wishwa 71; Raghul 3/26) bt SKCA 148/9 in 30 ovs (Advick 46; Elan 3/21, Nicholes 3/29).