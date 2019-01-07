Home Sport Other

Sailing duo elated post double win

R Neelanand and Navyn Prabhakar were the cynosure of all eyes at the awards function of the 10th India International Regatta held at the INS Adyar.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Neelanand and Navyn Prabhakar were the cynosure of all eyes at the awards function of the 10th India International Regatta held at the INS Adyar. The duo had won the 420 National event last month at the Chennai harbour. But none expected the pair to win an International 420 event in a matter of just a month.

Neelanand and Navyn managed to pull off an unlikely win at the India International Regatta on Sunday. “A lot of hard work is the reason for our success. Since the International event was held on the same course as the Nationals, we were familiar with the conditions. The Nationals also gave us an idea about the tactics of other sailors,’’ said Neelanand, who is a 10th standard student at the Don Bosco School of Excellence.

Navyn said that 420 Nationals was tougher and going through the grind made him mentally stronger. “There were senior sailors from across India taking part. Naturally, we were tensed and our start was not good. But we fought back. We won five races consecutively. The fact that we managed to graduate from Optimist to 420 was a big plus. I found it relatively easy to participate in the international event.”
The various initiatives of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association has helped youngsters across the state. “The government is also planning for a sailing academy in the Marina and that will be helpful to make the sport popular,’’ said Neelanand. 

The pair will be seen in action next in July at the Youth Worlds in Poland.

