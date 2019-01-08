Home Sport Other

Deepika bags gold in state-level inter-school athletics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Deepika of Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls’ Higher Secondary School cleared 1.48m to bag gold in the ‘Super Senior’ high jump event of the women’s state-level inter-school girls’ athletic meet at MOP Vaishnav College on Monday. Dr P Nagarajan, Superintendent of GST and Central Excise athletics coach, inaugurated the event.

Winners: Super Seniors: 3000m: 1. K Vanitha (Govt HSS, Pudukottai) 11.31.5s. High jump: 1. S Deepika (Lady Sivaswami) 1.48m. Shot put: 1. T Madhumitha (Lady Sivaswami) 10.53m. Seniors: 3000m: 1. M Anusha (Municipal HS, Pudukottai) 11.00.08s. High jump: 1. Rathesha (Santhome HSS) 1.41m. Shot put: 1. S Monika (Lady Sivaswamy) 10.54m.

Hat-trick by Mohana

RC Mohana Kumar’s 5 for 4 (including a hat-trick) paved the way for Carmel MHSS to beat Bharathi Vidya Bhavan MHSS in the Erode leg of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship on Monday.

At Erode: Bharathi Vidya Bhavan MHSS 42 in 14.1 ovs (RC Mohana Kumar 5/4) lost to Carmel MHSS 44/1 in 5.3 ovs (M Kamalesh 30 n.o). CS Academy 154/6 in 20 ovs (VM Pavun 34 n.o) bt Saratha MHSS 133/9 in 20 ovs. At Krishnagiri: Sri Vijay Vidyalaya 210 in 19 ovs (C Parneet 70; R Giridharan 4/40) bt Vijay Millennium 61 in 16 ovs (S Bharath Kumar 4/4). Litera Valley Zee 173/8 in 20 ovs (Vikas 46; J Vishal Darsha 3/46) bt Ashok Leyland 94/6 in 20 ovs (Mayank 3/9). At Madurai: Le Chatelier 209/6 in 20 ovs (Dhi­nakara Priyan 102) bt Grace MHSS 69 in 16.2 ovs (Nikilan 3/10). SBOA MHSS 122/8 in 20 ovs (Prasana Venkatesh 3/16) lost to TVS MHSS 123/1 in 10.1 ovs (Siva Devan 71 n.o).

Liyaakath in India U-16 team

Chennaiyin FC U-15 forward Mohamed Liyaakath has been named in the India U-16 squad for a tri-nation tournament in the UAE commencing on January 8. The 14-year-old’s goal-scoring form for the CFC U-13s in last season’s Hero U-13 Youth League led to his selection, following which he underwent a trial with the national squad.

