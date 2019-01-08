Lack of facilities and exposure holding back Jammu and Kashmir hockey

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a state like Jammu and Kashmir, playing outdoors is not the only challenge that athletes face. For a sport like hockey which is not as popular as cricket or football in the Valley, it is hard to even form a team. Not only because there is not much interest, but also because of a lack of infrastructure.

The major problem is not having adequate facilities to develop hockey. In fact, there is only one quality AstroTurf that can be found in central Jammu. Though ice hockey has gained popularity in the regions of Gulmarg, Leh and Ladakh, field hockey has not been able to reach out to people mainly due to this issue.

“We don’t have AstroTurf to practice or conduct tournaments,” said Khalid Bhashir, coach of J&K team, on the sidelines of the 9th senior men’s national championship (B division) in Chennai.

“It is the least preferred sport even though it is the national sport. Even the turf that is available for players was built nearly 20 years ago. It needs to be taken care of properly. The association said it has sanctioned funds to have a ground in Kashmir. But we did not see any work in progress. One turf is not sufficient to serve the entire state.”

This lack of infrastructure has resulted in the association not being able to conduct tournaments. In a year, the association conducts an inter-district tournament during summer and that is the only notable meet for hockey enthusiasts. Not having regular coaching camps before any national-level meet has also affected the team. “Annually, we have an inter-district tournament. Just before the nationals, we have selection trials. Whoever performs well will be picked for the state team. But that is not enough. When you don’t have good facilities, you cannot develop a sport. With the facilities restricted to people in Jammu, those who cannot afford to travel from other regions suffer the most. Due to financial constraints, only a part of J&K is exposed to the minimal facilities available in the state.

The current team, that is taking part in the nationals, had a two-day camp before landing in Chennai. With no proper preparation, Bhashir says they are bound to get defeated easily. They did. In the first match against Jharkhand, J & K suffered a 2-6 defeat on Monday.

“Players from Kashmir don’t get exposure as compared to Jammu. They don’t get to play on AstroTurf nor do they conduct any major tournament in Kashmir. In this scenario, players who cannot travel to Jammu regularly and practice in the mud. This is not advisable because techniques vary when you play on clay and turf.”