Pakistan reschedules Tri-nation Kabbadi International series due to security reasons

The series which was scheduled to start from today with a clash between India and Pakistan will now be held from January 10.

Indian kabaddi

Indian players celebrate with the winning trophy after beating Iran in the final of the ''Kabaddi World Cup 2016'' in Ahmedabad. (PTI photo)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Tri-nation Kabbadi International series involving India, Pakistan and Iran was rescheduled after the organisers on Tuesday failed to get security clearance for the inaugural matches in Jhang.

The organizers said that the series was scheduled to start from Tuesday with a clash between Pakistan and Indian teams at Jhang but the tournament will now be held from January 10 to 14.

"We didn't get security clearance from the interior ministry and now the event will start from January 10th from Bahawalpur and continue in Sahiwal and end in Lahore on the 14th," the organisers said.

Jhang in the Punjab province is notorious for being a hotbed of extremist sectarian religious parties and some religious seminaries based in the area have a reputation of being hardcore and supportive of militant elements.

The Indian Kabbadi team is already in Punjab for the series which also includes Iranian grapplers and Kabbadi fans have been looking forward to the matches between the Pakistani and Indian players.

