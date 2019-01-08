Home Sport Other

PSPB players beat PSPB in women’s team final

The 11Sports 80th National Table Tennis Championship at the Nehru Stadium in Cuttack threw up a major surprise late on Sunday.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Bengal women’s team after winning the national title | Irfana

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 11Sports 80th National Table Tennis Championship at the Nehru Stadium in Cuttack threw up a major surprise late on Sunday. Reigning women’s champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board were beaten by Bengal in the final for the first time. Bengal regained the crown after last winning it in Manesar in 2016.

The architects of the victory were two PSPB paddlers — Mousumi Paul and Krittwika Sinha Roy. PSPB’s selection criteria entail the top five among both men and women make the team. Both Mousumi and Krittwika were ranked lower after their nationals and zonal performances in the last 12 months. The duo had to inform their respective offices in order to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so that they could be selected for Bengal.

Bolstered by the duo’s addition, Bengal beat the likes of Tamil Nadu and Airports Authority of India en route the final. As coach Sourav Chakraborty put it, the team was confident unlike in previous years. “We had all bases covered this time around. The girls were really up for the fight. We just made sure that they enjoyed themselves and it was amazing to beat such a strong team in the final.”

In the team meeting prior to the summit clash, the Bengal contingent planned their order in such a way that Mousumi and Krittwika played against India’s highest ranked female paddler Manika Batra. “The plan was that both of us know how to deal with her use of long pimpled rubber on the backhand side. It feels great that we managed to beat such a strong team for the first time,” Mousumi said.A Sharath Kamal and Manika will take on the top-seeded pair of Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath in the mixed doubles final on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Table Tennis Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp