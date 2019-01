By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Punjab’s men’s team moved into the quarterfinal of the 67th National Championship at the JN Indoor Stadium on Sunday. They beat Uttarakhand 3-1 in their qualifying match. Haryana women also moved into the last eight stage with a 3-0 victory over Uttar Pradesh.

Results: Men: Punjab bt Uttarakhand 3-1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21); Women: Haryana bt Uttar Pradesh 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14).