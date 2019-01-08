TN, Kerala men make it to semifinals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The men’s and women’s teams of Kerala made it to the semifinals of the 67th national volleyball championships on Monday. Tamil Nadu men and Railways women also made it to the last-four stage of the competition being held at JN Indoor Stadium.

In the men’s section, Kerala were not troubled much against Andhra Pradesh on way to registering a 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13) win. Like the score indicated, Kerala never really allowed their opponents time to breathe easy. Even when Andhra Pardesh did manage to put some pressure on them in the second game, their opponents held their nerve.

The other men’s quarterfinal between Tamil Nadu and Serv­i­ces was more keenly contested, in which the former mana­g­­ed a 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20) win. It was a tough match for the former champions, in wh­ich they succeeded in pulli­ng things back just when they th­reatened to veer out of control. Like their men’s team, Kerala women recorded an easy 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12) win. The other women’s last-eight ma­tch was also lopsided, in wh­ich Railways posted a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11) win against Delhi.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinal action, Karnataka men will take on Haryana, while Railways will face Punjab. In the women’s section, Tamil Nadu will be up against Maharashtra. The other match pits Karnataka against West Bengal.

Results (all quarterfinals): Men: Kerala bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13). Tamil Nadu bt Services 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20) Women: Railways bt Delhi 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11). Kerala bt Haryana 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12).