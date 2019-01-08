Home Sport Other

TN, Kerala men make it to semifinals

The men’s and women’s teams of Kerala made it to the semifinals of the 67th national volleyball championships on Monday.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu men in action against Services in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: EPS / Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The men’s and women’s teams of Kerala made it to the semifinals of the 67th national volleyball championships on Monday. Tamil Nadu men and Railways women also made it to the last-four stage of the competition being held at JN Indoor Stadium.

In the men’s section, Kerala were not troubled much against Andhra Pradesh on way to registering a 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13) win. Like the score indicated, Kerala never really allowed their opponents time to breathe easy. Even when Andhra Pardesh did manage to put some pressure on them in the second game, their opponents held their nerve.

The other men’s quarterfinal between Tamil Nadu and Serv­i­ces was more keenly contested, in which the former mana­g­­ed a 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20) win. It was a tough match for the former champions, in wh­ich they succeeded in pulli­ng things back just when they th­reatened to veer out of control. Like their men’s team, Kerala women recorded an easy 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12) win. The other women’s last-eight ma­tch was also lopsided, in wh­ich Railways posted a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11) win against Delhi.
In Tuesday’s quarterfinal action, Karnataka men will take on Haryana, while Railways will face Punjab. In the women’s section, Tamil Nadu will be up against Maharashtra. The other match pits Karnataka against West Bengal.

Results (all quarterfinals): Men: Kerala bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-13). Tamil Nadu bt Services 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20) Women: Railways bt Delhi 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-11). Kerala bt Haryana 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
national volleyball championships

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp