Rudderless in Olympic ocean: Indian sailing team left without coach

TN Vimal Sankar By

CHENNAI: For sailor Varun Thakkar, the bronze medal at the Asian Games last year seems like a long time ago. With just 18 months left for the real deal — the Olympics — most sailors who might represent India in Tokyo are bracing themselves for a tough time. To start with, they don’t have a coach. The Yachting Association of India (YAI) had hired three coaches — Alexandr Denisiuc, Francesca Clapcich and Jonas Warrer — for the Asian Games.

They are not here anymore. “We will start training again from 18th of this month. Right now, we don’t have a coach. So we are planning to do some basic training routines to get into the groove. We are also in touch with our old coaches. We have a very good relationship with them and they don’t mind helping us out,” Varun said.

The lack of coaches is just one part of the problem. The YAI is barely able to generate funds. As this newspaper had reported before, the federation is finding it difficult to pay the dues of the foreign coaches. And it looks like the sailors will have to take care of a majority of the expenses on their own. “We are facing a cash crunch.

The YAI is trying their best to help us out. But we need a lot more money to go for events abroad and test ourselves. Right now, we are being funded by Merit Software, who helped us last year also. We are comfortable for the first quarter of the year,” the 24-year-old from Chennai said.

Efforts to reach YAI officials were not successful.

While most of the athletes from other disciplines are going abroad on exposure trips and camps, the sailors are stuck with nobody to guide them. “To go abroad for events, a minimum of Rs 55 lakh is needed. Right now, we have about 20 per cent of the amount. We have approached some corporates for help. Our plan is to go for the European regatta in Palma in March. It is one of the toughest competitions out there and a good test for us.”

While Palma is their primary target, Varun is aware that Indians have a long way to go as far as Olympics is concerned. The country’s record in sailing at the quadrennial event in any category is not something to be proud of. But the current crop is optimistic and believes that the nation has started taking baby steps to reach the top. “As far as the Olympics is concerned, realistically our aim is to qualify for Tokyo. India have qualified only once in the 49er category (Athens 2004) and that was a wild card entry. We are just taking baby steps.”

And to seal a spot, one has to do well in World and European circuits. But without any proper exposure, the Continental Regatta in March next year is the only hope as far as Indians and some other Asian countries are concerned. “The two important selection trials for the Olympics will be at the World Championships (only for 49er) in November and the Continental Qualification Regatta in March 2020. Eight countries have already qualified and the top four nations at the next Worlds will go through.

Our best chance is at the Continental Regatta.”