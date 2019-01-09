TN women crash out

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hosts Tamil Nadu crashed out in the women’s quarterfinals of the 67th National Volleyball Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday. They were off to a promising start, taking the first set against Maharashtra but lost their way and succumbed to a 1-3 defeat. In the men’s section, Karnataka beat Haryana 3-1 to book a spot in the semifinals.

Result: Men: Karnataka bt Haryana 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20); Punjab bt Railways 3-2 (25-27, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12).Women: West Bengal bt Karnataka 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-23), Maharashtra bt Tamil Nadu 3-1 (21-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-20).

