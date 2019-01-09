VDS Jain victorious in inter-school athletics meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sri VDS Jain HSS, with 46 points, won the overall championship in the state-level inter-school girls’ athletics meet at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday.

Results: Super Senior: 1500m: 1. M Sangeetha (Govt HSS, Pudhukottai) 5:05.0s; 2. P Dhivyashree (Kendra Vidyalaya, CRPF Avadi) 5:14.3s; 3. K Vanitha (Govt HSS, Pudhukottai) 5:21.9s. Long jump: 1. M Nidhu (Sri VDS Jain) 5.13m; 2. R Poojitha (St Urusulas) 5.06m; 3. S Deepika (Lady Sivaswamy) 4.90m. 400m: 1.

E Gayathri (Sri VDS Jain) 1.01.08m; 2. V Lekha (CSI Girls HSS) 1.02.09m; 3. Dhivyashree (KV CRPF, Avadi) 1.03.01m. Senior: 1500m: 1. M Anusha (Municipal HSS, Pudhukottai) 5:04.0s; 2. E Ramya (VDS Jain, Thiruvanamalai) 5:11.1s; 3. Shafna Sherin (VVCR HSS, Erode) 5:20.1s. Long jump: 1. B Poojitha (Sri VDS Jain) 5.30m; 2. A Prathiksha Yamuna (Santhome) 4.99m; 3. S Rathesha (Santhome) 4.96m. 100m: 1. R Kiruthika (Velammal International) 12.7s; 2. P Dhaarani (Kongu Vellalar) 12.8s; 3. J Dahlia (CSI Jessise Moses) 13.1s. 400m: 1. P Dhaarani (Kongu Vellalar) 1.00.1s; 2. M Madhumathy (Kongu Vellalar) 1.02.2s; 3. M Swetha (VVCR Murugeshnar Senguthanair) 1.02.6s.

Abishek hits century

Abishek Jenson Jeyaraj’s 114 paved the way for The Vikasa to win against Sankar HSS in the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship played in Tirunelveli. In the other match, Saarukan’s unbeaten 103 helped Sri Jeyandra beat Sri Karra Vidya Mandir.

Brief scores: (all semifinals): In Krishnagiri: Sri Vijay Vidyalaya 161/5 in 20 ovs (Parneet 52, Tharun 47) lost to Liter Valley Zee 165/6 in 20 ovs. In Madurai: Le Chatlier 155/7 in 20 ovs (E Uma Shankar 69) bt TVS MHSS 106/6 in 20 ovs.

In Vellore: Vidya Vihar 93 in 19.2 ovs lost to Concordia HSS 94/2 in 7.4 ovs. Shrishti 99 in 17.4 ovs (S Sanjay Kumar 4/11) lost to Hindu HSS 101/2 in 10.1 ovs (A Sasi Kumar 43). In Tirunelveli: The Vikasa 219/5 in 20 ovs (Abishek Jenson Jeyaraj 114) bt Sankar HSS 102/6 in 20 ovs (K Vijay 3/19). Sri Jeyandra 222/6 in 20 ovs (Saarukan 103 n.o, Sriram 66) bt Sri Karra Vidya Mandir 71 in 16.3 ovs (E Ashok 3/15).