Sharath Kamal on cloud nine after national record

CHENNAI: Kamlesh Mehta’s name is synonymous with his record of eight national table tennis titles; a mark that has stood for 25 years. On Wednesday, A Sharath Kamal eclipsed that mark, winning his ninth crown at the 11Sports 80th National Table Tennis Championship at Nehru Stadium in Cuttack.

In a hard-fought summit clash, the 36-year-old Chennai paddler beat G Sathiyan 4-3. And the first to congratulate the World No 30 was Kamlesh, who was there at the venue. It felt like a monkey off his back, especially with so many people reminding Sharath of the record over the last few days.

“To be honest, I was not thinking about it. But fellow players, my coach and friends kept reminding me. I started feeling the pressure yesterday. I’m glad that I can now focus on playing without burden. It is an honour to overtake Kamlesh sir. He came and hugged me as soon as I won,” Sharath said.

For someone who has won it all, it is difficult to imagine Sharath feeling pressure. So how did the Arjuna awardee overcome that feeling? “I called my brother Rajat yesterday noon, asked him to drop everything, and fly to Cuttack. I needed someone to calm me down,” explained Sharath. “I’m glad that he came. Everyone got emotional. I have been flooded with congratulatory messages and phone calls.”

Having not played a competitive match in December, Sharath looked rusty in the team matches, even losing to Harmeet Desai in the final. But he looked a different beast in the singles competition. “There is no feeling like winning. I’m just glad that my hunger has not yet diminished. Now my focus is to improve my world ranking. I will fly to Budapest soon to play in Hungary Open, and then Portugal Open. I have a good chance to make the top 20.”

Archana wins maiden crown

Archana Kamath beat Krittwika Sinha Roy of West Bengal 4-2. En route, she overcame CWG gold medallist Manika Batra in the semifinals.Archana dedicated the win to coach Vijay Sarathy, Judit Magos Engle (wife of former India coach Peter Engel), and her cousin sister who had passed away a fortnight ago under tragic circumstances. “I have been very attached to her. I think the title has come at the right time.”