Tamil Nadu U-23 in trouble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In reply to Delhi’s 197, Tamil Nadu were 39/5 on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Dindigul.

Brief Scores: Delhi 197 (Manjot Kalra 67, Sarthak Ranjan 53; H Trilok Nag 5/26, T Ajith Kumar 3/51) vs Tamil Nadu 39/5 (Kunwar Bidhuri 4/13).

Colts follow on

Nidhish Rajagopal made 141, but could not save Tamil Nadu from following on in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Mumbai. In reply to Mumbai’s 512 for nine, Tamil Nadu made 308. They were 177 for five in the second innings at stumps on Day 3.

Brief scores: Mumbai 512/9 decl vs TN 308 (Nidhish Rajagopal 141; Arjun Tendulkar 3/73) & 177/5.

Don Bosco bag title

Don Bosco MHSS, Egmore, won the MRF-DB inter-school U-16 cricket tournament, defeating St Bede’s AIHSS in the final. S Ajay Kumar was Player of the Tournament.

Brief scores: St Bede’s 213/6 in 30 ovs (Sri Abhisek 71, G Vignesh 55 n.o.) lost to Don Bosco, Egmore 219/6 in 29.4 ovs (S Ajay Kumar 55; Krithik 3/46).