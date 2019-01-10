Volleyball championship: Win or lose, women’s trophy goes to Kerala

Vishnu Prasad By

CHENNAI: Everyone at the JN Indoor Stadium already knew what the results of the women’s semifinal of the 67th National Volleyball Championships were going to be. So when Railways and Kerala defeated their respective semifinal opponents Maharashtra and West Bengal without dropping a set, no eyebrows were raised. After all, the last time a women’s nationals final was conducted without one of the two teams in it, the year was 1978. This is the tenth straight Railways-Kerala final and the two teams have contested the summit clash of the nationals 27 times in the last 40 years.

For the Kerala team though, it will be a battle against a bunch of old friends. “Six of the Railways team are from Kerala,” says Kerala coach CS Sadanandan. “They all switched allegiances after getting a job with the Railways.”

That has been the case for Kerala throughout the tournament. The West Bengal team they faced in the semifinals had three players from the state, all of whom were employed with Eastern Railways. The Maharashtra team that Railways beat in the semifinal had a few Kerala players too. If having multiple players across the four best teams of the country wasn’t enough of an indicator of the state’s domination of the women’s volleyball scene in India, this stat might help. Ten of the fourteen players who represented India at the Asian Games were from the state.

So why has one state dominated the sport for decades? Sadanandan has a one-word answer — jobs. “There is the fact that the Sports Authority of India centres in Kerala have had much more success in churning out excellent volley players, compared to centres in other states. But I’d say the big reason for the state producing so many players are the employment opportunities available. No other state offers as many recruitment options for female volleyball players as Kerala does. We have Kerala Police and Kerala State Electricity Board taking in female spikers every year,” he says.

The best spikers though end up leaving — Railways have won ten straight crowns with 2007 being the last instance of Kerala beating them in the final. Sadanandan wishes there were even better job opportunities to prevent them from leaving. “Of course, that (the sports recruitment scene) can be better, but that goes for all over the country. There are not enough employment opportunities for women players in the country and consequently, not enough top quality players. The Pro Volleyball League has talked of having a women’s league in the future. But the way things are, they would struggle to find enough quality players for that.”

TN men in final

Tamil Nadu men beat Kerala 25-27, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 in the National Volleyball Championship semifinals. India captain Mohan Ukkrapandian and GR Vaishnav stood out for the hosts.

Results: Men: TN bt Kerala 25-27, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16; Karnataka bt Punjab 25-13, 25-22, 25-20.

Women: Railways bt Maharashtra 25-19, 25-18, 25-19; Kerala bt West Bengal 25-18, 25-9, 25-9.