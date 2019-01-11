Home Sport Other

Nidhish, Mokit rescue TN

Published: 11th January 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:09 AM

Concordia HSS won the Vellore and Krishnagiri leg of Junior Super Kings tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nidhish Rajagopal’s 108 and RS Mokit Hariharan’s 136 helped TN post 411 for 7 in their second essay and force a draw against Mumbai on the final day of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match played in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Mumbai 512/9 decl drew with TN 308 & 411/7 (RS Mokit Hariharan 136, Nidhish Rajagopal 108; Praful Devkate 4/120). Points: Mumbai 3; TN 1.

Tamil Nadu bag lead

S Swaminathan’s 93 and R Kavin’s 92 enabled TN to bag a lead of 89 runs against Delhi on Day 2 of the Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Dindigul on Thursday. 
Brief scores: Delhi 197 & 17/2 vs TN 286 (S Swaminathan 93, R Kavin 92, M Siddharth 51; Kunwar Bidhuri 6/63).

Jr Super Kings tourney

Concordia HSS emerged ch­ampions in the Vellore and Krishnagiri leg of the Mu­­th­oot Group Junior Sup­er Kings inter-school T20 to­urnament after beating Li­tera Valley Zee by 32 ru­ns.
Brief scores: Concordia 99 in 19.5 ovs bt Litera Valley Zee 67 in 15.3 ovs (S Ajay Krishna 3/16, S Chinna 3/15). MoM: E Sanjay Kumar. Awards: Best Batsman: Vikash Mishra (Litera Valley Zee). Best Bowler: S Ajay Krishna (Concordia HSS). Player of the Tournament: S Chinna (Concordia HSS).

