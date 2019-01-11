Yachting Association of India assuages sailors’ coach and funding fears for Tokyo 

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few days after sailors addressed concerns regarding the lack of coaches and funds before starting their preparations for the qualification regattas for the Tokyo Olympics, the Yachting Association of India (YAI) has assured that the athletes will not face any such problems. Speaking to this newspaper, a top YAI official said that plans are in place to hire new coaches for the senior and youth sailors.

“We had put out an advertisement for the vacant positions a while back and after going through some profiles that have come in, we have narrowed down two names, both foreigners. We have forwarded the names and their resumes to the sports ministry in mid-December and a decision will be made as soon as they get back,” the official said. According to the official, the two names they have zeroed in on are Tomasz Januszewski of Poland and Rory Godman, a New Zeland native living in Hong Kong. “While we have not informed them of their roles, the plan is to put the seniors under Tomasz and Rory will take care of the youngsters. Both of them have plenty of coaching experience and have won international medals as sailors,” the officials added.

Some of the sailors were also worried about the lack of funds to travel abroad to participate in European and continental regattas. However, officials have said that there won’t be any shortage of funds till March. According to the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) for yachting for the year 2018-19, a total of `4.78 crore was sanctioned by the sports ministry. Out of that, a total of `3.64 crore was up to the Asian Games and `1.42 crore till March. It is understood that the ministry has also agreed to fund for a few events in early March. However, the two main selection trials for the Olympics — the World Championships and the Continental Qualification Regatta — happens after March.

But the federation has already started planning for that period as well. A YAI official said that they have asked the various state associations and sailors for inputs regarding what kind of training and tournaments they have in mind for the year. “The proposal for the next year’s ACTC will be ready by April. But we will have a meeting with SAI officials within a month where we will tell them the various tournaments and plans we have for the year.”