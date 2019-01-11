Home Sport Other

Yachting Association of India assuages sailors’ coach and funding fears for Tokyo 

However, the two main selection trials for the Olympics — the World Championships and the Continental Qualification Regatta — happens after March. 

Published: 11th January 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few days after sailors addressed concerns regarding the lack of coaches and funds before starting their preparations for the qualification regattas for the Tokyo Olympics, the Yachting Association of India (YAI) has assured that the athletes will not face any such problems. Speaking to this newspaper, a top YAI official said that plans are in place to hire new coaches for the senior and youth sailors. 

“We had put out an advertisement for the vacant positions a while back and after going through some profiles that have come in, we have narrowed down two names, both foreigners. We have forwarded the names and their resumes to the sports ministry in mid-December and a decision will be made as soon as they get back,” the official said. According to the official, the two names they have zeroed in on are Tomasz Januszewski of Poland and Rory Godman, a New Zeland native living in Hong Kong. “While we have not informed them of their roles, the plan is to put the seniors under Tomasz and Rory will take care of the youngsters. Both of them have plenty of coaching experience and have won international medals as sailors,” the officials added. 

Some of the sailors were also worried about the lack of funds to travel abroad to participate in European and continental regattas. However, officials have said that there won’t be any shortage of funds till March. According to the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) for yachting for the year 2018-19, a total of `4.78 crore was sanctioned by the sports ministry. Out of that, a total of `3.64 crore was up to the Asian Games and `1.42 crore till March. It is understood that the ministry has also agreed to fund for a few events in early March. However, the two main selection trials for the Olympics — the World Championships and the Continental Qualification Regatta — happens after March. 

But the federation has already started planning for that period as well. A YAI official said that they have asked the various state associations and sailors for inputs regarding what kind of training and tournaments they have in mind for the year. “The proposal for the next year’s ACTC will be ready by April. But we will have a meeting with SAI officials within a month where we will tell them the various tournaments and plans we have for the year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yachting Association of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp