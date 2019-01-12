Archery Association of India plans may not get government mandate

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The newly-elected office bearers of Archery Association of India have announced that they are going to hold nationals in all age categories as well as selection trials. They have also called for an executive committee meeting on February 13 during the junior nationals.

This might lead to a confrontation with the ministry who decided not to send its observer to AAI’s election last month. The association also is yet to be re-recognised by the ministry. Even if the competitions are held without much of a problem, the selections might not be accepted by the ministry. There is also a court hearing that would decide the authenticity of the elections. The IOA, the ministry as well as the World Archery Federation are awaiting the court verdict before taking any call on affiliation.

But AAI has gone ahead and announced the calendar for domestic events up to March including junior, senior nationals as well as National Ranking Archery Tournaments (NRATs). It was also declared that the Indian team for the World Championships in the Netherlands would be finalised in March while selection trials are to be held in the last week of January.

The AAI also assured that the calendar of domestic events for all age groups would be compiled and published soon, so as to give all the parties concerned adequate preparation time. The ministry has already told this newspaper that until the court decides the fate of AAI, it is not going to get involved. That means even the grant, the ministry sanctions for nationals, will not be released. President BVP Rao explained that the body had won the elections fair and square and have informed all parties concerned of their status. With regards to concerns raised by the various stakeholders of sports in the country (IOA, ministry), the court will have the final say.

“After the elections, we had informed both IOA and the ministry. Their concerns will be answered by the court when the hearing comes up. Till then, we can go about our business as usual. We do not need to inform all parties of activities we are set to undertake. For six years now, no proper national tournaments have taken place. There has also not been any EC meeting. The sport has suffered a lot.

“We are still affiliated to the IOA. Only the ministry has de-recognised us. Regarding the funding issue, we will take a call at an appropriate time. I’m hoping that the issues are solved so that we can concentrate on improving the standard of the sport in the country especially with 2019 being a qualifying year for Olympics,” he told this daily.

IOA chief Narinder Batra said that AAI has not got in touch with them with regards to holding of nationals. “I don’t want to comment on the issue till the court decides.” The funding issue will be somewhat handled by NTPC Limited who have come forward to sponsor domestic events as well as providing kit/apparels to the Indian team.

Key Dates