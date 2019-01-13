Home Sport Other

Ajith stars with six-wicket haul in Tamil Nadu’s victory against Delhi

Chasing a target of 104, Tamil Nadu won with seven wickets to spare against Delhi in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Dindigul.

Published: 13th January 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chasing a target of 104, Tamil Nadu won with seven wickets to spare against Delhi in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Dindigul. Ajith picked up six wickets for the winning side. Tamil Nadu bagged six points with the win.Brief scores: Delhi 197 & 192 (Bidhuri 92 n.o, Ranjan 62; Ajith 6/60) lost to TN 286 & 106/3. Points: TN 6, Delhi 0.

High five for Vignesh
K Vignesh’s 5 for 23 paved the way for Seshadhri Memorial CC to beat MAS CC by 85 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league match.Brief scores: Seshadhri Memorial CC 238/8 in 45 ovs (Antony 50, Dinesh 50; Deepak 4/53) bt MAS CC 153 in 30 ovs (Nilesh 74 n.o; Vignesh 5/23).

Neelambal HSS win
D Dinesh Kumar’s 38 helped Neelambal Subramaniam HSS, Salem, thrash Govt Boys HSS, Namakkal, and win the Salem and Namakkal leg of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings T20 tournament at Salem.
Brief scores: Govt Boys HSS, Namakkal 129/6 in 20 ovs  lost to Neelambal Subramaniam HSS Salem 130/5 in 17 ovs (Dinesh Kumar 38). MoM: Dinesh Kumar. 

SBOA sail into final
SBOA Junior College sealed a 75-run win against Jawahar Vidyalaya in the semifinal of the Father Mathews Foundation state level U-14 cricket tournament at Reddy MN Greens grounds. Praveen (6/17) played a crucial role in bowling out Jawahar Vidyalaya for 96.Brief scores: SBOA Junior College 171/4 in 30 ovs (Raghul 90 n.o) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya 96 in 27.2 ovs (Praveen 6/17). MoM: Raghul. Chennai Public School, Thirumazhisai 209/4 in 30 ovs (Heamnath 95) bt Ever Win Vidyasharm 121 in 28 ovs (Kishan 3/14, Aditya 3/8). MoM: Heamnath.

Swimming event
The Kerala Sports Persons Association, Chennai, will organise the 4th KESPA Hindustan University inter-school and inter-college swimming meet on January 25 and 26 at SDAT aquatic complex. For entry forms request should be sent to kespachn@gmail.com. Last date to register is January 18.

 
The U-12 VMCA boys defeated Abdul Malik CA by 61 runs while the U-10 VMCA side lost to SJCA in the New Year Trophy matches. Brief scores: U-12: VMCA 210/5 in 25 ovs (Airuth 94, Hareendra 42) bt Abdul Malik CA 139/8 in 22 ovs (Chandresh 3/18). MoM: Chandresh. U-10: VMCA 137 in 21 ovs (Siddarth 31; Kanish 3/22) lost to SJCA 142/3 in 20 ovs (Prajeeth 44). MoM: Kanish.

