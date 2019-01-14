Kidambi Srikanth signs 35 crore deal with Chinese brand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth signed a four-year 35-crore sports sponsorship deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning on Monday.

The former world number one, who is the only Indian badminton player to have won six Super Series badminton event, signed a four-year deal with premium Chinese sports brand Li-Ning which will comprise of sponsorship and equipment supply, a media release said.

"I am honoured to be the face of Li Ning in India and globally. I love their products and I'm really looking forward to stepping on the court with a renewed vigour to accomplish few more goals that I have set for myself & keep bring laurels for my country," Srikanth said.

Li-Ning has been supporting the badminton teams of China, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia and was also the official sponsor of the Indian contingent at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

It is also currently Team India's official apparel partner till the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where Srikanth will be one of the foremost Olympic medal contender hopes for India.

"Srikanth is among the top badminton players in the world and already the most accomplished Indian male badminton player. Li Ning stands for quality & consistency and Srikanth fits the bill perfectly. We want to play our part in helping Srikanth achieve a lot more going forward." said Mahender Kapoor, Director, Sunlight Sports Pte Ltd, the multi-national exclusive partner of Li-Ning in India.