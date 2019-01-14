Home Sport Other

Hockey: Vinod nets thrice in Tamil Nadu’s big win

Rayer V Vinod slammed a hat-trick in Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s 5-2 victory against Hockey Puducherry in a Group G senior hockey championship B division match on Sunday.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Puducherry players in action | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rayer V Vinod slammed a hat-trick in Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s 5-2 victory against Hockey Puducherry in a Group G senior hockey championship B division match on Sunday. Tamil Nadu have one leg in the quarterfinals following their third straight win. They face Himachal in their last group match on Tuesday.

At MRK: Bengal bt Delhi 2-1; Rajasthan bt Kerala 2-1; FCI bt Sports Authority of Gujarat-Hockey Academy 2-1; TN bt Puducherry 5-2. At ICF: CISF bt Assam 9-2; Coorg drew with SAI 1-1; Steel Plant Sports Board bt Madhya Bharat 5-0.SJCA, VMCA triumph
SJCA boys sealed a thrilling four-run victory against CCE in the U-10 section, while their U-12 team lost to VMCA in the New Year Trophy.

Brief scores: U-10: SJCA 126/9 in 25 ovs (Prajith 51) bt CCE 122/8 in 25 ovs. MoM: Prajith. U-12: SJCA 143/4 in 25 ovs (Priyan 43, Porus 34) lost to VMCA 144/1 in 16 ovs (Jay Shankar 66). MoM: Jay Shankar.
Agarsen beat Sindhi
JHA Agarsen College won the 16th Sindhi College Trophy defeating Sindhi College.
Brief scores: Sindhi College 105 in 28.5 ovs (M Vamsi 3/24) lost to JHA Agarsen College 107/3 in 22.5 ovs (A Rahul Kumar 84).

Chandra bags 6/4
DT Chandrasekar’s 6/4 paved the way for Fine Star CA to beat Thiruthani CC in a First Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: I Division: Thiruthani CC 78 in 18.4 ovs (Chandrasekar 6/4, Sumra 4/48) lost to Fine Star CA 79/4 in 16.4 ovs. II Division: Classic CC 88 in 26.2 ovs (Prabhu 4/25, Sabaorish 3/12) lost to Pattabiram CA 89/7 in 22.5 ovs (Kapil 4/28). Thiruvallur CC 212/9 in 30 ovs (Varun 82, Rajesh 53; Kumara 4/32) bt Autolec ERC 140/9 in 29.1 ovs (Kumara 69; SL Raja Ganesh 3/44). IV Division: Frank Worell CC 124/9 in 30 ovs (Sathya 4/28) bt Jaya Education Group RC 58 in 20.3 ovs (Surya 5/21, Abhinav 4/28).

Surendar shines
D Surendar Doss’s 93 was the feature of Ranji CC’s 50-run win over Chatnath RC in a TNCA Fourth Division C Zone league match.
Brief scores: Ranji CC 279 in 49.5 ovs bt Chatnath RC 229 in 46.5 ovs; BPCL Club 204/9 in 50 ovs bt Bharathi SC 183 in 48 ovs; Prithvi CC 174 in 48.5 ovs lost to BSNL Chennai Telephones RC 175/8 in 47.3 ovs.

