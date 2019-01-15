Home Sport Other

Hockey Him outplay Assam 5-1

Hockey Him drubbed Assam Hockey 5-1 in a Group G match of the B division senior hockey championship on Monday. Assam lost all four group matches to go out of the event. 

Published: 15th January 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Hockey and Hockey Him players in action at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hockey Him drubbed Assam Hockey 5-1 in a Group G match of the B division senior hockey championship on Monday. Assam lost all four group matches to go out of the event. 
Results: Hockey Him bt Assam 5-1; Kerala drew with Patiala 4-4. At ICF: Coorg bt Steel Plant Sports Board 2-1; SAI bt Police Sports Control Board 2-1; Madhya Bharat bt Goa 9-3.

Easy wins for MASS & CCE
MASS and CCE posted comfortable victories in the U-12 and U-10 categories, respectively, in the New Year Trophy.
Brief scores: U-12: MASS 216/5 in 25 ovs (Sreeshanth 89, Karthikeyan 77) bt SJCA 126/8 in 25 ovs (Poojith 55). MoM: Sreeshanth. U-10: MCA 79 in 24 ovs (Vimridh 26) lost to CCE 80/2 in 16 ovs (Pranav 34). MoM: Pranav.

Parikshit hits unbeaten 81
Baroda rode on Parikshit Patidar’s unbeaten 81 to post 255 for 6 against Tamil Nadu on opening day of the Elite Group A Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Theni.
Brief scores: Baroda 255/6 (Parikshit Patidar 81 n.o) vs TN.

Vivek guides Krishnaraj to victory
S Vivek Athinam’s 5/28 helped Krishnaraj Memorial Club beat Minerva CC by 123 runs in a TNCA Fourth Division C Zone match.

IV Division C: Krishnaraj Memorial Club 231/7 in 50 ovs bt Minerva CC 108 in 35.5 ovs (S Vivek Athinam 5/28); Venkateswara CC 125 in 42.2 ovs lost to Tiger CC 126/4 in 39 ovs. V Division A: C Appaiah Chettiar Memorial CC 126/9 in 25 ovs lost to Amar CC 127/4 in 21.3 ovs (M Mangalanathan 55 n.o.). V Division C: United Friends CC 182 in 47.1 ovs (Y Jebaselvin 56) lost to Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 183/5 in 34.3 ovs (K Sudhakar 60). V Division E: Young Men’s CC 215/7 decl in 41.2 ovs (A Arjun 73, J Syed Haseeb Pasha 50) bt Ashok Leyland Athletic Association 201/8 in 43 ovs (S Gopal 67, D Krishna Kumar 55; V Srinivasan 4/37).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp