Hockey Him outplay Assam 5-1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hockey Him drubbed Assam Hockey 5-1 in a Group G match of the B division senior hockey championship on Monday. Assam lost all four group matches to go out of the event.

Results: Hockey Him bt Assam 5-1; Kerala drew with Patiala 4-4. At ICF: Coorg bt Steel Plant Sports Board 2-1; SAI bt Police Sports Control Board 2-1; Madhya Bharat bt Goa 9-3.

Easy wins for MASS & CCE

MASS and CCE posted comfortable victories in the U-12 and U-10 categories, respectively, in the New Year Trophy.

Brief scores: U-12: MASS 216/5 in 25 ovs (Sreeshanth 89, Karthikeyan 77) bt SJCA 126/8 in 25 ovs (Poojith 55). MoM: Sreeshanth. U-10: MCA 79 in 24 ovs (Vimridh 26) lost to CCE 80/2 in 16 ovs (Pranav 34). MoM: Pranav.

Parikshit hits unbeaten 81

Baroda rode on Parikshit Patidar’s unbeaten 81 to post 255 for 6 against Tamil Nadu on opening day of the Elite Group A Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Theni.

Brief scores: Baroda 255/6 (Parikshit Patidar 81 n.o) vs TN.

Vivek guides Krishnaraj to victory

S Vivek Athinam’s 5/28 helped Krishnaraj Memorial Club beat Minerva CC by 123 runs in a TNCA Fourth Division C Zone match.

IV Division C: Krishnaraj Memorial Club 231/7 in 50 ovs bt Minerva CC 108 in 35.5 ovs (S Vivek Athinam 5/28); Venkateswara CC 125 in 42.2 ovs lost to Tiger CC 126/4 in 39 ovs. V Division A: C Appaiah Chettiar Memorial CC 126/9 in 25 ovs lost to Amar CC 127/4 in 21.3 ovs (M Mangalanathan 55 n.o.). V Division C: United Friends CC 182 in 47.1 ovs (Y Jebaselvin 56) lost to Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 183/5 in 34.3 ovs (K Sudhakar 60). V Division E: Young Men’s CC 215/7 decl in 41.2 ovs (A Arjun 73, J Syed Haseeb Pasha 50) bt Ashok Leyland Athletic Association 201/8 in 43 ovs (S Gopal 67, D Krishna Kumar 55; V Srinivasan 4/37).