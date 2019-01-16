Home Sport Other

Lok Sabha polls: Commonwealth medallist Manika Batra to raise awareness on voting in Delhi

The Lok Sabha elections are due this year and Delhi has seven parliamentary constituency -- Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi an North East Delhi.

Published: 16th January 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra during a function in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra during a function in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace table tennis player and Commonwealth medallist Manika Batra has been roped in by the Election Commission to spread awareness on voting in Delhi ahead of the general election, officials said Wednesday.

A campaign in this regard will begin soon, they added.

Seeking to promote awareness, the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tuesday also launched a Voter Awareness Forum (VAF), an informal forum for generating discussions and build awareness on the election process.

"We had recently launched an awareness programme on EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), as part of which we have installed kiosks at various public places across Delhi. And, today this forum has been launched at 300 locations in the city, from state to district levels," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said at the launch of the forum at the CEO Office here.

Later interacting with reporters, he said, top table tennis player Batra has been roped in by the Delhi CEO Office to raise awareness ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He also added that the final electoral roll of voters in Delhi will be published on January 18.

"Yes, we have brought people on board to raise awareness. Manika Batra has been signed up as an ambassador, and she will be part of a drive that we will begin soon. She will be seen on posters, and be part of jingles and audio-visual campaign," he said.

A senior official from the CEO office said celebrated wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar may also join the campaign team "as an in-principle agreement has already been reached" from the two sides, adding "we are also trying to get cricketer Rishabh Pant on-board".

Asked about the allegations levelled by the AAP in December that names of 30 lakh voters in Delhi were struck off the electoral list, Singh said a complaint was received from the party in this regard through the Election Commission, and "we had examined it and we found the deletion of those names were genuine, as many voters had died or migrated".

Family members are supposed to fill Form 7 to update the status after a voter's death, but many do not do that. So, we urge people to ge their names added or details updated, he added.

Singh also said his office was keen to partner with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to reach out to voters employed in the private sector. Director of CII's Delhi State Office Subash Sapru was present during the programme.

"We have already written to heads of various departments in the government, and we want the PSUs, NGOs, civil society and private sector to be part of this initiative. The heads of these organisations will be the chairman of the VAF in their respective places, and can hold meets and host activities to involve employees for raising awareness among them," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are due this year and Delhi has seven parliamentary constituency -- Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi an North East Delhi.

The total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,36,15,776 in the draft roll published by the Delhi CEO office on September 1 last year, and there was a decrease in the number of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the one published on October 23, 2017.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are 75,20,824; 60,94,115 and 837, respectively, according to the latest draft roll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commonwealth Manika Batra Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp