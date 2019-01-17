Belgium hockey players under scanner for illegal betting

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This Saturday is very important for International Hockey Federation (FIH).

That’s when Belgium and Spain face off in the first-ever Pro League match. FIH believes that the league will give the sport some much-needed context, apart from bringing new audience into the fold.

But with a little over 48 hours to go for that match, a few players of the Belgium national team have landed in a mess.

Reports out of Belgium on Tuesday suggested that a few players may be involved in illegal betting — having stakes on matches involving the national team or club sides that the players in question play for. This isn’t “match fixing” but, according to the Belgium’s Gambling Act, it is illegal “to participate in any game of chance if the person concerned can have a direct influence on its outcome”.

Two Belgian papers — La Derniere Heure and La Libre — that broke the news on Tuesday claimed that 20 matches from 2015 till last year’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar are under the scanner. It is also believed that the Gaming Commission — the body responsible for governing and regulating “the game of chance” in the country — is looking closely at three unnamed Belgian players.

To this end, the body has asked Royal Belgian Hockey Association (RBHA) for match-sheets pertaining to the national team from 2015 till the World Cup. “(...) We have just received a request from this commission, by e-mail, asking us to send them a number of match-sheets,” an RBHA press release said.

Needless to say, FIH have already contacted RBHA. “Based on these media reports, we have contacted Belgian Hockey Association yesterday (Tuesday), and have full confidence that they will handle this with full cooperation and transparency,” senior communication manager Nicolas Maingot told this newspaper. “As an overall principle — and unrelated to these reports — the integrity of competitions is of paramount importance for FIH, as the FIH Integrity Code confirms. (...) before every FIH tournament, as part of the event briefing given to team managers, FIH gives a presentation on integrity matters.”

It is important to mention that Gaming Commission does not have the power to arrest individuals, but it can pass on the official report (following an investigation) to the public prosecutor’s office. “We cannot say anything about the results of the investigation,” the commission was quoted as saying by Belgian media. “If offenses are detected, we draw up an official report and then pass it to the public prosecutor’s office. But we haven’t reached that stage just as yet.”