National Sports University foundation day observed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A function to mark the first foundation day of the National Sports University, Manipur, was held in Imphal on Wednesday.

To headline the occasion, NSU is conducting a week-long workshop on research methodology in sports and exercise psychology. This programme, which will see participation from delegates all over the country, began from Wednesday.

“The function was organised in Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal,” a press release said. “Foundation Day of the University was presided over by Rahul Bhatnagar, Secretary (Sports), who is also interim vice-chancellor of the NSU.”